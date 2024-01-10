Keches Law Group's Catches for College Initiative Donates Over $35K for Scholarship Fund

$100 Per Catch Contributed Throughout Patriots Regular Season.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keches Law Group announced Wednesday that it had contributed over $35,000 during the New England Patriots football season as part of the "Catches for College" initiative in partnership with 98.5 The Sports Hub.

The "Catches for College," sponsorship was a promotion with 98.5 The Sports Hub radio network. Keches donated $100 to its scholarship fund for every reception made by the team throughout the regular season – a total of $35,100 for 351 completions.

"We're proud to be the official law firm of the New England Patriots and are thrilled to be able to raise such a sizable amount of money to put towards our scholarship fund," says Keches Law Managing Partner Sean Flaherty.

Keches Law has a long history of community involvement and charitable causes in Massachusetts and beyond. For the past five years, Keches Law has awarded a college scholarship. North Reading resident Molly Harrington was the 2023 recipient.

ABOUT KECHES LAW GROUP

Since opening in 1986, the Keches Law Group has recovered more than $2 billion for their clients and has supported unions and fights for the rights of people injured on the job throughout the greater Boston area, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Connecticut. Other practice areas include social security disability, employment law, class action, medical malpractice, and more. Keches Law Group also prioritizes community involvement and charitable causes through their non-profit organization, Keches Cares. For more information, visit the Keches Law website or follow them on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

