Keches Law Teams Up with Bosworth Law Filing Lawsuit Against Drug Manufacturer Bayer, Beth Israel Deaconess After UTI Antibiotic Leaves 44-Year-Old Walpole Woman Unable to Walk

BOSTON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keches Law Group has teamed up with Tom Bosworth of Bosworth Law, a Philadelphia based catastrophic injury firm, filing a lawsuit this week on behalf of Talia Smith, age 44, of Walpole, for permanent and irreversible injuries she has suffered from taking just 3 antibiotic pills. The antibiotic—Ciprofloxacin ("Cipro" for short)—carries a blackbox warning that it can cause "disabling and potentially irreversible serious adverse reactions" to the central nervous system. Smith alleges in the lawsuit that the Beth Israel Deaconess nurse practitioner who prescribed her Cipro for a minor UTI never explained any of the risks or side effects of Cipro.

As a result of her injuries, Smith has been hospitalized numerous times, even spending her 42nd birthday admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital. Once a thriving employee climbing the ladder at her corporate job, Smith is now completely disabled and unable to work at all. This has devastated Smith and turned the life of her and her husband, a disabled war veteran whom she used to care for, upside down. Now both Smith and her husband require around-the-clock care.

What is the Lawsuit About?

The, complaint filed in Suffolk Superior court (Docket Number 2484CV01006) by Bosworth and Keches Law Group attorney, Chris Lynett, brings negligence and failure to warn claims against the nurse practitioner who prescribed the Cipro and the nurse practitioner's Beth Israel Deaconess/Harvard practice based out of Sharon, MA. In addition, Smith named global conglomerate Bayer—the manufacturer of Cipro—as a defendant for creating an unreasonably dangerous and defective antibiotic that fails to adequately warn about the drug's risks and the severity of those risks. The lawsuit seeks monetary damages against the defendants to compensate Smith for her economic and non-economic damages in the past and into the future.

"No antibiotic that can permanently disable a healthy person should ever be prescribed in this country to treat a routine UTI," said Bosworth. "After taking just 3 Cipro pills, Talia Smith's life as she knew it was ripped away from her." Bosworth explained: "Talia now spends her days confined to a bed unable to function as a normal human being." Bosworth said that he "will not stop until full responsibility and accountability is taken by the defendants in this case."

Prior Media Coverage on this Client:

- "I Can't Walk: 25 investigate finds millions still prescribed risky antibiotic in MA, nationwide", Boston 25 News (2/6/24) (https://www.boston25news.com/news/25-investigates/i-cant-walk-today-25-investigates-finds-millions-still-prescribed-risky-antibiotic/3NOMSS3WDFAUJHM6MGJEQCFB3I/?outputType=amp)

- "UTI antibiotic leaves woman unable to walk", News Nation Prime (https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/uti-antibiotic-woman-unable-walk/amp/)

- "Common antibiotic pills used to treat UTI leave mom crippled and unable to eat solid food", Daily Mail (https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-13111327/amp/young-mother-unable-walk-antibiotic-pills-uti.html)

ABOUT BOSWORTH LAW

Tom is a lawyer for catastrophic injury victims. At age 33, Bosworth became the youngest lawyer in the history of Pennsylvania to obtain an 8-figure verdict (i.e. greater than $10 million) for a living patient in a medical malpractice case. A native of Berkshire County, Massachusetts, Bosworth sits on the Executive Committee of the National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 organization for Civil Plaintiff lawyers nationwide. In just over one year into starting his own firm, Bosworth has obtained over $29 million in victories by settlement or verdict for his clients.

For more information, visit the Tom Bosworth Law website or follow him on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT KECHES LAW GROUP

Since opening in 1986, Keches Law Group has recovered more than $2 billion for their clients and has supported unions and fights for the rights of people injured on the job throughout the greater Boston area, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. Other practice areas include social security disability, employment law, class action, medical malpractice, and more. Keches Law Group also prioritizes community involvement and charitable causes through their non-profit organization, Keches Cares. For more information, visit the Keches Law website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

