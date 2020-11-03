Kedrion Biopharma's Chairman, Paolo Marcucci, has been awarded with the 2020 Otto Schwarz Award at PPTA's Global Plasma Summit

LUCCA, Italy, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paolo Marcucci, Chairman of Kedrion Biopharma, a major international biopharmaceutical company and leader in the field of plasma-derived therapies, has received the Otto Schwarz Award on the final day of the PPTA's Global Plasma Summit 2020. The prize, one of the most prestigious international awards in this sector, recognizes worldwide leaders who, through their work and dedication, have had a disruptive impact in the plasma protein therapeutics industry.

The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA), which represents more than 1000 plasma donation centers in North America and Europe, as well as the manufacturers of lifesaving plasma protein therapies, decided to reward Mr. Marcucci for "understanding and embracing the multiple challenges that the world of industry and the patient community are called to face." He was also commended for "proving to be a global leader committed to advancing the plasma-derived products sector in order to meet the needs of a population increasingly in demand for life-saving therapies produced by PPTA members."

As of now Kedrion, in collaboration with its Israeli partner Kamada, is continuing with the development of new anti-Covid therapies. In July Kedrion announced it was forming a research partnership with Columbia University Irving Medical Center that is aimed at helping to develop a new plasma-based anti-Covid therapy.

"Receiving this distinguished recognition, in this delicate historical moment we are all experiencing, is a source of great pride for me," said Paolo Marcucci at the award ceremony. "I am pleased to share this prize with all the women and men who work in Kedrion and with my family, recalling the contribution that our father Guelfo Marcucci made, since 1992, to the establishment and development of PPTA," he added.

