Kedrion Names Val Romberg as CEO

CASTELVECCHIO PASCOLI, Italy, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Italy's Kedrion SpA on Monday named veteran pharmaceuticals industry executive Val Romberg as its new CEO.

Mr. Romberg has had a long and international career in the pharmaceuticals sector, and especially in plasma-derived therapies. His most recent role was as Executive Vice President of Operations for CSL Behring.

A chemist by training, Romberg's career has spanned nearly forty years in companies such as West Pharmaceutical Services, Aventis Behring, ZLB Behring and lastly CSL Behring. His leadership skills and experience particularly in Operations, R&D and Manufacturing make him a great fit with the mission and values of the company.

"I am very excited to be joining Kedrion, which produces and distributes important therapies for patients around the world. I am especially pleased to be joining Kedrion just as it pushes ahead with the development of new anti-Covid therapies together with its research partner Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York," said Mr. Romberg.

Paolo Marcucci, the Kedrion group chairman, said that both he and other board members believe that the naming of Romberg "is a great fit with a top manager who shares our strategic vision for the future." Marcucci said: "I am glad to welcome Val Romberg to Team Kedrion, and I am pleased that he recognizes our work with Columbia University, which we regard as a priority project."

The Kedrion chairman added: "Val's experience will help us during an important period of growth. Kedrion is committed to serving patients everywhere. Our presence in the United States market is important to us, as is our sense of responsibility in the Italian health sector and our commitment internationally."

In July Kedrion announced it was forming a research partnership with Columbia University Irving Medical Center that is aimed at helping to develop a new plasma-based anti-Covid therapy.

