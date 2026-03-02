Keebler® Brings the Magic Back with Limited Edition Harry Potter™ Butterbeer Fudge Stripes™ Cookies

Ernie and the Elves Return with the Iconic Butterbeer Flavor for the Second Year

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keebler®, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film by bringing back the Limited Edition Harry Potter Butterbeer Fudge Stripes Cookies for a second consecutive year. This enchanting comeback invites Harry Potter fans and cookie lovers alike to indulge in Butterbeer Season once again.

The limited-time release is a celebratory take on the popular wizarding beverage with Keebler's Limited Edition Harry Potter Butterbeer Fudge Stripes Cookies featuring a Butterbeer-flavored cookie and fudge that captures the sweet, frothy combination of cream soda and butterscotch. The cookies come in four unique designs with shapes and imprints inspired by the Harry Potter films.

"Fans spoke, and Keebler listened," said Gabrielle Young, Brand Manager, Keebler Fudge Stripes. "The passion for these cookies in year one was extraordinary. We're thrilled to bring the Harry Potter series' signature Butterbeer flavor back to the cookie aisle, giving consumers a fun and tasty way to celebrate the Butterbeer Season together."

Building on the success of year one, Keebler is elevating the collaboration in 2026 with a celebratory, one day pop-up activation at Grand Central Terminal in New York City on March 5 from 12 – 8 p.m. EST, featuring the Hollow Tree Express Treat Trolley and Butterbeer Cookie Tap. The pop-up transforms cookie sampling into a memorable moment worthy of sharing, highlighting interactive elements that bring the wizarding world to life through the lens of Keebler's whimsical Hollow Tree. Free and open to the public, commuters can stop by for a tasty treat as they get on and off their trains.

Fans across the country can enjoy the virtual treat trolley by scanning the QR code on the packaging to unlock Keebler's Open for Magic digital content hub, full of interactive games and recipes. During Butterbeer Season, families can test their fandom through Keebler's Harry Potter Trivia game and enter for a chance to win daily and weekly prizes, including a grand prize of a trip to NYC to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway.

Whether discovering the magic at Grand Central Terminal or at home, fans can enjoy Keebler's Limited-Edition Harry Potter Butterbeer Fudge Stripes Cookies at retailers nationwide beginning late February 2026.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on the pop-up in Grand Central Terminal, visit Keebler.com and follow @KeeblerBrand on social media.

About Keebler®

The Keebler Elves make more than 30 varieties of delicious cookies and sweet treats made from quality ingredients, including the classic Fudge Stripes™, Chips Deluxe®, Sandies® and more. Ernie and the Elves bring magic to family moments by delighting cookie lovers. Keebler® cookies are available at mass, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide. For additional information, please visit Keebler.com and stay connected with Keebler on social (Instagram, Facebook, X, Pinterest and YouTube).

About Ferrero®

Ferrero began in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage, and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on X and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

About Butterbeer Season:

Butterbeer Season is a Warner Bros. Discovery global franchise initiative to annually celebrate the flavor, scent and look of the iconic beverage fans will recognize from the magical world of Harry Potter. Butterbeer was first introduced in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and quickly became a fan favorite symbol of joy, comfort, warmth and togetherness. Fans who longed for the opportunity to enjoy the beverage have loved the varied Butterbeer offerings currently available at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Destinations & Experiences global theme parks, Warner Bros. Studio Tours in Hollywood, Tokyo and London, Harry Potter Shops in London, and New York, and many of the Harry Potter touring experiences around the world. Now, every March through May, fans around the world will have the opportunity to celebrate Butterbeer in new and unexpected ways during Butterbeer Season. Look out for new treats, limited-edition products, events, and activations to experience the joy of Butterbeer.

About The Harry Potter Franchise:

From the moment eleven-year-old Harry Potter met Rubeus Hagrid, Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, his adventures have left an indelible mark on popular culture. Today, over 25 years later, the Harry Potter phenomenon thrives as one of the most successful and best-loved entertainment properties in history.

J.K. Rowling's best-selling Harry Potter novels have been brought to life in an ever-evolving, interconnected universe which is loved by millions of fans worldwide. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films and three epic Fantastic Beasts films bring the spellbinding action to life on screen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child mesmerizes on stage, and state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games allow players to experience the wizarding world like never before. Fans can proudly showcase their passion through innovative consumer products, and thrill at spectacular location-based experiences - including themed lands at six Universal Destinations and Experiences theme parks around the world.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts offerings includes ground-breaking touring experiences and events, each developed to celebrate special moments and locations that fans cherish, as well as Harry Potter Shops in King's Cross, New York, Chicago, Akasaka, and Harajuku. Wizards, witches and Muggles alike can also discover something new as they explore behind-the-scenes secrets at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter.

With a new HBO Original TV series based on the Harry Potter books on the way, this extended world continues to provide the community with fresh and exciting ways to interact. For its global fans, and for generations to come, it invites everyone in to find the magic for themselves.

For the latest Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts news and features, visit www.harrypotter.com.

All characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s26)

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

