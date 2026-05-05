Keebler Chips Deluxe Is Getting 'Deluxified' With More Chips, More Fudge, and New Flavors Across the Full Portfolio

Keebler Chips Deluxe Expands Lineup with First-of-Its-Kind Fudge Filled Cookie and New Brownie Variety, Plus 33% More Chocolate in the Original Chips & Chunks

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keebler® is expanding its Chips Deluxe cookie portfolio with two new varieties, Fudge Filled and Brownie, and a reformulated Chips & Chunks recipe, all now available at retailers nationwide. The Fudge Filled cookie is the first filled cookie with a crunchy base on the major market. The reformulated Chips & Chunks features 33% more total chocolate vs. the original recipe; the kind of upgrade only the Keebler Elves could deliver.

Keebler® Chips Deluxe expanded its cookie portfolio with two new varieties, Fudge Filled and Brownie, plus a reformulated Chips & Chunks with 33% more chocolate.

"Our cookie lovers don't settle for ordinary, and neither do we. The evolution of Chips Deluxe is a direct reflection of what consumers have been telling us they want: more chocolate, more indulgence and more magic. Everything that makes every bite worth savoring," said Moyosola Akinkanju, Senior Brand Manager at Ferrero.

Chips Deluxe Chips & Chunks: More Fudge, More Flavor

Keebler's Chips Deluxe Chips & Chunks cookie was built with one goal in mind: more chocolate. Packed with Keebler Fudge Chunks and a higher percentage of total chocolate inclusions vs. the original Chips Deluxe recipe (33% more). The soft-baked cookie delivers a bigger, bolder chocolate experience with improved cookie texture and aroma that outpaces anything a standard chocolate chip cookie can offer. Driven by feedback from cookie lovers across the country, the reformulated recipe also features a refined sweetness balance that satisfies without overshadowing the star of the show: the chocolate. The result is a cookie that looks as indulgent as it tastes, with more visible chips and chunks throughout every bite.

Chips Deluxe Fudge Filled: A First-of-Its-Kind Indulgence

For cookie lovers who want even more, Chips Deluxe Fudge Filled is the first filled cookie with a crunchy base in the major market. Other filled cookies use a soft batch exterior; Fudge Filled delivers crunchy chocolate chip cookie on the outside and soft fudge in the center.

After putting Fudge Filled to the test, consumers spoke loudly in its favor. Nearly 9 in 10 rated it highly on chocolate flavor (89%) and fudge filling flavor (87%), with strong marks across sweetness (84%), and overall flavor (82%), as well, further reflecting the enthusiasm cookie and Keebler fans have already shown for the newest addition to the lineup.

Chips Deluxe Brownie: Soft-Baked With Fudge Chunks

Rounding out the portfolio, Chips Deluxe Brownie brings a rich, brownie-inspired experience to the Chips Deluxe lineup. The soft-baked, thick chocolate chip cookies feature cocoa and fudge chunks for a decadent, chocolatey experience in every bite. Made with Hollow Tree magic for a sweet, irresistible treat, perfect for sharing with loved ones.

"Consumers told us they wanted a richer, more indulgent chocolate chip cookie experience, and the full Chips Deluxe portfolio delivers exactly that. From more fudge chunks and improved texture to a first-of-its-kind fudge filling, we're giving fans more of what they love across every variety," added Akinkanju.

The Chips Deluxe Chips & Chunks, Chips Deluxe Fudge Filled, and Chips Deluxe Brownie are available at retailers nationwide as of April 2026. For more information, visit Keebler.com or follow Keebler on social media at @Keebler on TikTok and Instagram and @KeeblerUS on X and Facebook.

About Keebler®

The Keebler Elves make more than 30 varieties of delicious cookies and sweet treats made from quality ingredients, including the classic Fudge Stripes™, Chips Deluxe®, Sandies® and more. Ernie and the Elves bring magic to family moments by delighting cookie lovers. Keebler® cookies are available at mass, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide. For additional information, please visit Keebler.com and stay connected with Keebler on social (Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok).

About Ferrero®

Ferrero began in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage, and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on X and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

Contact:

Catherine Maddrey

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SOURCE Keebler