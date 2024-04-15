Keegan Trudgen and Tim Lohse of PuroClean Honored with Distinguished 2024 MVP Award from Multi-Unit Franchisee Magazine

TAMARAC, Fla., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-Unit Franchisee magazine has again honored franchisee excellence with its annual Most Valuable Performer (MVP) Awards. Chosen from a long list of multi-unit franchisee nominees, the winners are the country's best and brightest power operators, innovators, and creative thinkers who have demonstrated outstanding performance in growing both their organization and their brands. Keegan Trudgen and Tim Lohse of PuroClean of Wood Dale, Northbrook, Chicago, and Orland Park in Illinois, Waukesha and Green Bay in Wisconsin, Dallas and Coppell in Texas, and Waterford and Waterford Township in Michigan, were recognized with the Spirit of Franchising Award.

Steve White, President and COO of PuroClean, and Keegan Trudgen pose with Spirit of Franchising Award at 2024 MUFC Conference.

Trudgen and Lohse serve as co-owners of PuroClean Disaster Services, with locations in ten cities throughout Illinois, Wisconsin, Texas, and Michigan. Ranked at the top of the INC. 5000 List consecutively in the last two years, Trudgen and Lohse have expanded their PuroClean business to unprecedented heights. In 2023, the pair was once again recognized among PuroClean's President's Circle, an honor reserved for the top-performing franchises based on revenue, customer satisfaction, community involvement, and adherence to the highest quality standards. Remarkably, they have received this prestigious award every year since 2015. Their continued recognition, including the recent MVP Spirit of Franchising Award, further demonstrates the duo's ability to stay ahead of the curve in the disaster services industry, ensuring their franchises remain reliable and cutting-edge choices for property restoration and remediation services.

"This MVP Award feels incredible, especially after being part of the PuroClean family since 1997," said Trudgen. "It was always my dream to own a business, and PuroClean provided me with the perfect opportunity to help people in their time of need. Winning the Spirit of Franchising Award alongside my partner Tim means so much to both of us, and we're excited to continue serving our community to the best of our abilities."

"This recognition is truly a group effort," said Lohse. "Together, we've built a company that really prioritizes both exceptional service and giving back to the community. This award is a testament to that commitment, and it's an honor to share this achievement with Keegan."

Each of this year's outstanding multi-unit franchisees was presented with a coveted MVP Award at the recent Multi-Unit Franchising Conference, held March 19-22 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas and attended by more than 2,200.

Judges searched for the best, brightest, and most inspiring multi-unit franchisees before selecting 10 category winners. Each winner will be profiled in Multi-Unit Franchisee magazine.

"We couldn't be happier for Keegan and Tim for being recognized with the Spirit of Franchising Award," said Steve White, President and COO of PuroClean. "They've proven time and again their ability to perform and grow as PuroClean franchisees while never losing sight of their commitment to community service. These are the values we live by at PuroClean, and it's great to see our franchisees being recognized for their dedication on such a huge platform."

For more than 20 years, PuroClean has helped home and business owners with their restoration and remediation needs, serving communities across the United States and Canada with a network nearing 500 offices. The brand is seeking the right individual who may be in construction and looking to add a restoration component to their business.

About Franchise Update Media

Franchise Update Media has been a leader in the franchising space for 36 years. Founded in 1988, the company produces online franchise opportunity and educational websites, two quarterly print magazines, 12 newsletters, four annual conferences, independent research, and books entirely focused on franchising. Targeting franchise audiences online, in print, and in person, Franchise Update Media delivers a unique combination of educational and lead-generation sources to help franchisors, multi-unit franchisees, opportunity seekers, and suppliers achieve their growth objectives. For more information, visit franchising.com .

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the US and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of nearing 500 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand. For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit www.PuroClean.com. For more information about franchising opportunities, visit www.PuroCleanFranchise.com.

SOURCE PuroClean