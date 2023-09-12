Keela Johnson of Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. has been selected to become a fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers

TROY, Mich. and DETROIT, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keela Johnson has been selected to become a fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. The American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers is a nationally distinguished and highly selective group of attorneys considered experts in matrimonial and family law.

Lawyers being selected for "Fellowship" are recognized and respected by the bench and bar as the leaders in the field. By demonstrating the highest standards of matrimonial practice, Fellows of the Academy have set the standard for the matrimonial bar.

Ms. Keela Johnson is an equity shareholder in the Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. Family Law group. Ms. Johnson concentrates her practice in all areas of domestic relations and matters that impact the family, including high asset divorce and custody litigation. She serves as a court appointed guardian ad litem and parenting time coordinator in complex parenting time and custody matters. Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. recognizes Keela for her dedication to families and the practice of law as she receives this prestigious honor.

About Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C.

Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. is ranked as the 12th largest law firm in Michigan. Founded 40 years ago, located in Troy, Detroit, and Lansing, Michigan, it is a full-service law firm with over 60 attorneys. Areas of practice include family law, estate planning, corporate and business law, health care law, business transactions, commercial litigation, governmental law, real estate, creditors' rights, criminal law, employment and labor law, and workers' compensation. Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. is named in Best Law Firms in America, Tier 1. Inclusion in Best Lawyers in America is based on peer review in the legal profession. Visit www.gmhlaw.com for more information.

SOURCE Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C.