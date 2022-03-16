Keen Wealth Advisors Donates Time to Veterans Community Project

Keen Wealth Team Spent Time Volunteering with Veterans Community Project, a Nonprofit Organization Dedicated to Eliminating Veteran Homelessness Nationwide.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keen Wealth Advisors, a financial advisory firm based in Overland Park, Kansas, is proud to announce that its team donated their time volunteering with the Veterans Community Project (VCP), a nonprofit organization, independent from federal funding, dedicated to eliminating veteran homelessness nationwide.

"VCP is transforming cities across the country, and 90% of the veterans they assist get back on their feet and reacclimate into society," says Bill Keen, founder and CEO of Keen Wealth Advisors. "They're making a huge difference for Kansas City's veterans, and the Keen Wealth team is grateful to be able to help."

Sadly, many veterans fail to receive the services they need because access is complex and confusing to navigate. According to a recent Department of Veterans Affairs study, 14 of the 20 veterans who die by suicide each day weren't connected to the VA or another support agency.

In June of 2021, The Bill and Carissa Keen Charitable Foundation and Keen Wealth Advisors provided a $100,000 grant to develop the Veterans Navigation Campus in Kansas City, Missouri. This innovative initiative will harness the collective power of the local veteran services community and a coalition of trusted partners, including nonprofit agencies and local businesses, to assist veterans within their respective areas of expertise.

"VCP is called a community project for a reason," says Brandonn Mixon, VCP co-founder, Chief Project Officer, and retired U.S. Army Specialist. "Community partners like the Keen family and Keen Wealth Advisors are why we can do what we do."

About Keen Wealth Advisors

As an SEC-registered investment advisory firm, Keen Wealth Advisors focuses on providing personalized financial planning designed to help people thrive before and during their retirement years.

Keen Wealth Advisors was founded by CEO Bill Keen, a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor℠ and financial advisor with 28 years of industry experience. Reflecting his passion for educating others, Bill co-hosts the "Keen on Retirement" podcast and is the author of Keen on Retirement, a book focused on common steps for building a financial plan and the psychological and emotional challenges associated with retirement.

Keen Wealth Advisors also serves Kansas areas Prairie Village, Leawood, Lenexa.

For more information, visit www.KeenWealthAdvisors.com.

