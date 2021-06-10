Keen Wealth Advisors Kick Starts Local Veterans Navigation Campus with $100,000 grant

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keen Wealth Advisors, financial advisory firm based in Overland Park, Kansas, announced a $100,000 grant for Veterans Community Project (VCP). VCP, a nonprofit organization, independent from federal funding, has a long-term goal of eliminating Veteran homelessness nationwide. Their first project, VCP Village - KC, is an innovative community of 49 tiny houses for Veterans experiencing homelessness. Using Kansas City as the blueprint for achieving similar successes in cities across the United States, Veterans Community Project has officially begun its expansion with the mission of serving eight communities by 2022.

Tiny Homes Make a Huge Difference for Kansas City's Veterans and Kansas-based Financial Advisory Firm is Grateful to Help

"One number really stood out to me. Over 90% of the veterans with whom the VCP works are able to get back on their feet and reacclimate into society. Today, both my family and Keen Wealth Advisors are grateful supporters of the Veterans Community Project's newest initiative, the VCP Veterans Navigation Campus."



"A few years ago, I was intrigued by the many news stories I was seeing about the new 'tiny homes' helping homeless veterans around Kansas City," said Bill Keen, CRPC®, founder and CEO of Keen Wealth Advisors. "I reached out and connected with the Veterans Community Project, and the more I learned, the more impressed I was by the impact that the VCP is having. Their operation is now expanding with their newest initiative — The Veterans Navigation Campus, which will be modeled after the centralized location on military bases which help service members with military matters. The key difference is that this campus will focus on civilian life and will create a straight line to life-changing support including housing, emergency assistance, mental health, legal aid, substance abuse, healthcare, job skills/workforce training, VA navigation and more," said Keen.

$100,000 GRANT TO SUPPORT NAVIGATION CAMPUS FOR VETS

The Bill and Carissa Keen Charitable Foundation along with Keen Wealth Advisors provided a $100,000 grant to assist with the development of the Veterans Navigation Campus, a planned campus located in Kansas City, Missouri, that is being designed to harness the collective power of Kansas City's Veteran services community and a coalition of trusted partners — nonprofit agencies and local businesses — who will offer assistance to Veterans within their respective areas of expertise. Many Veterans fail to receive the services they need because access to them is complex and confusing to navigate. According to a study by the Department of Veterans affairs, 14 of the 20 Veterans who die by suicide on a daily basis are not connected to the VA or another support agency. "One number really stood out to me," said Keen. "Over 90% of the veterans with whom the VCP works are able to get back on their feet and reacclimate into society. Today, both my family and Keen Wealth Advisors are grateful supporters of the Veterans Community Project's newest initiative, the VCP Veterans Navigation Campus."

A WORTHY CHARITY, SERVING VETERANS IN NEED

"There are a lot of our brothers and sisters who are too ashamed to ask for help or don't know where to look for it," said Brandonn Mixon, Veterans Community Project (VCP) co-founder, Chief Project Officer and retired U.S. Army Specialist. "We owe it to them to be able to expand and really change and impact their lives. We believe in helping any individual who walks in our doors, whether they're homeless or housed, disabled, non-disabled, honorably discharged or dishonorably discharged. It's our goal to serve those who served us and we don't care who you are. Asking for help is what saved my life. And it could save someone else's life, too.

"By combining resources and working collaboratively, the resident partners of the Veterans Navigation Campus will provide targeted, comprehensive care for all Veterans in one setting. By greatly reducing barriers to access, VCP strives to not only prevent Veteran homelessness but radically impact the crisis of Veteran suicide in our community," said Mixon.

"We can't do it alone. VCP is called a community project for a reason. Community partners like the Keen family and Keen Wealth Advisors are why we can do what we do. With their help, we are building a new Navigation Center for Kansas City Veterans that will allow vets to find the resources they need all in one place. It's going to be a game-changer," Mixon added.

To listen to a podcast episode of "Keen on Retirement," wherein Keen and Mixon discuss the charity and how their remarkable team is transforming cities across the country and making sure that no heroes get left behind, click here: Tiny Homes Make a Huge Difference for Kansas City's Veterans.

"Sometimes vets get lost and fall through the cracks. I never had the honor of serving for our country's freedom, but my grandfather served in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. That has always been very meaningful to me," said Keen. "VCP is a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization that receives no government funding. Once we saw the success of their initial campus, and the continued need in the Veterans Navigation Campus, we were inspired to step up and participate."

Those interested in learning more about how they can become involved with VCP can visit https://www.veteranscommunityproject.org/get-involved.

ABOUT KEEN WEALTH ADVISORS

Keen Wealth Advisors is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. CEO Bill Keen is a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor℠ and financial advisor with 28 years of industry experience. As the founder of Keen Wealth Advisors, an SEC registered investment advisory firm, he and his team focus on providing personalized retirement planning designed to help people thrive before and during their retirement years.

With a passion for educating others, Bill co-hosts "Keen on Retirement" — a podcast designed to provide Keen Wealth Advisors' friends and clients with an additional tool to stay informed and educated on key issues related to retirement planning and investing. Furthering his passion for education, Bill authored Keen on Retirement, a book focused on common steps for building a financial plan and the psychological and emotional challenges associated with retirement. The firm also regularly presents several educational retirement planning topics to the Kansas City community. Keen appears regularly on Forbes and has previously shared his thoughts with national media outlets such as U.S. News and World Report, Reuters, The Wall Street Journal's MarketWatch, and Yahoo Finance.

For more information, visit www.KeenWealthAdvisors.com.

ABOUT VETERANS COMMUNITY PROJECT

Founded in 2016 by combat Veterans and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, Veterans Community Project offers an innovative homeless housing program and outreach assistance that provides inclusive services to aid Veterans in re-claiming control over their lives.

For more information, visit www.VeteransCommunityProject.org.

