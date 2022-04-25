Keen Wealth Advisors Sponsors 6th Annual "Neighbors Helping Neighbors" Celebration Benefiting Angel Flight Central

Angel Flight Central is a Volunteer Organization that Provides Charitable Flights for Health Care or other Humanitarian Purposes.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keen Wealth Advisors, a financial planning firm based in Overland Park, Kansas, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 6th Annual "Neighbors Helping Neighbors" celebration benefiting Angel Flight Central, a non-profit organization that serves people in need by providing charitable flights for health or other humanitarian purposes.

This year's event was held on March 30th at Boulevard Brewing in Kansas City, Missouri.

"Neighbors Helping Neighbors is a wonderful annual event that celebrates the volunteer pilots who make Angel Flight Central so special," says Bill Keen, founder and CEO of Keen Wealth Advisors. "We were very honored to lend our support."

Angel Flight Central is based in the Midwest but collaborates coast-to-coast to give "hope wings" to people in need. The organization's volunteer pilots, and supporters have made possible over 31,000 flights "free of charge," covering over 10 million nautical miles. As a result of their efforts, thousands of families have been able to access specialized health care, special needs camps, and other destinations for disaster response efforts and compassionate reasons.

About Keen Wealth Advisors

As an SEC-registered investment advisory firm, Keen Wealth Advisors focuses on providing personalized financial planning designed to help people thrive before and during their retirement years.

Keen Wealth Advisors was founded by CEO Bill Keen, a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor℠ and financial advisor with 28 years of industry experience. Reflecting his passion for educating others, Bill co-hosts the "Keen on Retirement" podcast and is the author of Keen on Retirement, a book focused on common steps for building a financial plan and the psychological and emotional challenges associated with retirement.

For more information, visit www.KeenWealthAdvisors.com.

