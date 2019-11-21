Keen Wealth Advisors Supports Angel Flight Central's Annual Benefit Gala as Lead Sponsor

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keen Wealth Advisors, an independently owned and operated financial advisory firm based in Johnson County, Kansas, sponsored the Angel Flight Central Gala on Friday evening, Nov. 15, 2019. The gala, which was held at the Sheraton at Crown Center in Kansas City and attended by 446 people, is expected to raise over $195,000 to support the Angel Flight Central's mission. Angel Flight Central serves people in need by arranging charitable flights for access to health care or other humanitarian purposes in the Central American states.

Broadcast legend Dick Wilson joins Bill Keen, CEO Founder Keen Wealth and Don Sumple, CEO Executive Director, Angel Flight Central, Inc. at Annual Gala

Bill Keen, CRPC®, founder and CEO of Keen Wealth Advisors, serves as a volunteer pilot and also sits on the board of Angel Flight Central. As a volunteer for Angel Flight Central, Keen works closely with key personnel in the organization. This year, Keen Wealth stepped up in an even bigger way, taking a leading role in supporting the gala as the "presenting sponsor."

"Keen Wealth is proud to align ourselves with the Angel Flight Central organization with our time, talent and resources. The help that this organization provides has alleviated the burden of long-distance medical travel for those who must travel for treatment outside of their home area. In many cases this is lifesaving treatment," said Keen.

"We are so thankful for Bill Keen's involvement on all levels of our organization," said Don Sumple, CEO Executive Director, Angel Flight Central, Inc. "Keen Wealth's support as the presenting sponsor of the gala directly benefits people in our area in need of medical support who are required to travel for treatment." You can listen to a podcast of Keen on Retirement, as Keen and Sumple discuss the charity and benefits of volunteerism: Angel Flight Central's Don Sumple on How Volunteering Can Add More Meaning to Your Life.

A WORTHY CHARITY, SERVING PATIENTS IN NEED

Since 1995, Angel Flight Central has served people in need by arranging charitable flights for health care or other humanitarian purposes with the help of volunteer pilots and donors. Originally known as Wings Over Mid-America, Inc., Angel Flight Central was founded in August 1995 with a handful of passionate volunteer pilots hoping to use their flying talents to help a total of two passengers per month. By the end of 2019, Angel Flight Central will have flown over 28,000 flights covering over 9 million charitable miles, helping passengers in need with a base of 650 pilots and ground volunteers.

"The number one cause of bankruptcy in America is health-related. Another incredible statistic is that 40% of the population has some sort of debt due to health issues. That percentage would be much higher without organizations like Angel Flight Central. Can you imagine having to pay for an airline ticket for yourself and a caregiver while traveling once a month for treatment when finances are already tight?" said Sumple. "Whether an individual is traveling for cancer treatment, participating in a clinical trial or having pre- or post-operation checkups, donors can be sure that by supporting the services of Angel Flight Central, they are giving hope to people in need."

"I was so honored when Angel Flight Central appointed me to its board earlier in the year. Working with their leadership team to further the group's mission has let me put my love of flying and business background to their highest possible uses. Angel Flight Central has also given me the great pleasure of working with an extraordinary group of devoted and big-hearted volunteers," said Keen.

PILOT AND BEST-SELLING BOOK AUTHOR

In addition to his talents in the air as a pilot, Keen is also a best-selling author. Keen's new book, Keen on Retirement: Engineering the Second Half of Your Life, is an Amazon Bestseller in Budgeting and Financial Risk Management. In Keen on Retirement, Kenn shares insights from client meetings across a twenty-seven-year financial services career to help readers approach retirement in a well planned out and thoughtful manner. In addition to walking readers through the steps of building a dynamic retirement financial plan, Keen tackles the psychological and emotional challenges associated with retirement. He offers guidance to disciplined savers who are anxious about becoming spenders, and helps individuals and couples get clarity around what life will look like in retirement.

ABOUT KEEN WEALTH ADVISORS

Keen Wealth Advisors is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. CEO Bill Keen is a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor℠ and independent financial advisor with more than twenty-seven years of industry experience. As the founder of Keen Wealth Advisors, an SEC-registered investment advisory firm, he and his team focus on providing personalized retirement planning designed to help people thrive before and during their retirement years.

With a passion for educating others, Keen co-hosts "Keen on Retirement" - a podcast designed to provide Keen Wealth Advisors' friends and clients with an additional tool to stay informed and educated on key issues related to retirement planning and investing. The firm also presents several retirement planning lectures on an annual basis to employees of major corporations in the Kansas City region, with a unique emphasis in the engineering community. Keen has also previously shared his thoughts with national media outlets such as U.S. News and World Report, Reuters, The Wall Street Journal's MarketWatch, and Yahoo Finance, to name a few.

For more information, visit http://www.keenwealthadvisors.com.

ABOUT ANGEL FLIGHT CENTRAL, INC.

Since 1995, Angel Flight Central has served people in need by arranging charitable flights for health care or other humanitarian purposes with the help of volunteer pilots and donors. The organization has provided help to alleviate the burden of long-distance medical travel for those who must travel for treatment outside of their home area. In many cases, this is lifesaving treatment.

On Oct. 3, 2018, Angel Flight Central and the other members of the Air Charity Network were inducted into the International Air and Space Hall of Fame in San Diego as a result of Angel Flight Central's live-saving impact on humanity through Charitable Aviation.

For more information, visit https://www.angelflightcentral.org.

Keen Wealth Advisors is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Keen Wealth Advisors and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal capital. No advice may be rendered by Keen Wealth Advisors unless a client service agreement is in place. Amazon rankings although relevant on how a product is selling overall doesn't necessarily indicate how well an item is selling among other similar items or similar item categories. Amazon may choose the most popular categories or subcategories within which an item has a high ranking to determine its best-seller rankings. The Amazon Best Seller ranking is referring to rankings for the Kindle Top 100 Paid Lists under the subcategories of: Budgeting and Financial Risk Management, based on data as of Sept. 5, 2019. These rankings are updated hourly and as a result, should be expected to fluctuate as such.

