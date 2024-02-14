Keena Healthcare Technology Among the Top Scoring Vendors for Technical Services in 2024 Best in KLAS report

Impressive rankings for Keena's first year in the Best in KLAS Report!

SKANEATELES, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keena Healthcare Technology, a healthcare optimization organization, announced today that they are ranked among the top-scoring vendors for Technical Services in the 2024 Best in KLAS Awards: Software & Services Report. They also ranked fifth in the Clinical Optimization segment. During its initial year participating in KLAS research, Keena scored 94.1 in Technical Services and 91.4 in Clinical Optimization. They received 2 (A+), 1 (A), 6 (A- 's), and 1 (B+) for the five KLAS standard ranking measures that include: Loyalty, Product, Value, Operations and Relationship. 100% of clients in both segments reported that they would buy from Keena again.

Technical Services includes projects in the following areas of expertise: data migration/conversion, interfacing/integration, report writing, system design/build, and system testing. Includes programming, database development, interim database/network administrators, healthcare analytics technical work (such as installing data warehouse/data mart).

"If I was talking to a peer or friend calling for a reference, I would share with them that one of the biggest strengths of Keena Healthcare Technology is that they listen to us as a client and are willing to adapt to our needs. They are a smaller organization, and that is a positive thing because we can get a hold of people and talk to them directly. We can have a true partnership and get the same people over and over again. The firm doesn't have a high turnover rate, and that is unheard of in our day and age." CIO Technical Services, KLAS interview – August 2023.

Clinical Optimization projects are focused on improving the way in which EHR and PM systems operate and are used by clinicians. Projects often result in higher physician adoption improved patient care and an improved ROI.

"The staff from Keena was terrific. . . . They immediately got what we were trying to accomplish, and the solution they came up with has worked very well. . . . In my many years in healthcare IT, I have worked with only a few companies that are off the charts, and Keena Healthcare Technology is one of them. I can't say enough good things about them." VP Clinical Optimization Client, KLAS interview – August 2023.

"We are honored to be recognized by KLAS Research for clinical optimization and technical service projects. The results from our first year participating in KLAS research have been very gratifying. It not only objectively recognizes the value we provide the market today but also allows us an unfiltered view into areas where we can improve to provide even more value to our clients in the coming year," said Craig Luce, Founding Partner of Keena Healthcare Technology.

Of note –KeenaArchive, which was unranked for 2024 due to limited data, received a 92.8 overall score and high marks, 2-(A+), 2-(A's) and 2-(A-) in the six KLAS Data Archive performance categories but require a few more client interviews to qualify to be officially rated.

"We are extremely proud of the recognition from our clients through the Best of KLAS 2024 results. Our rankings directly reflect on the outstanding performance of our customer success and project management teams, as well as our incredible developers. We look forward to having another successful year delivering clinical optimization and technical service solutions and are optimistic about adding a KLAS Data Archive accolade in 2025," said Steve Buttitta, Founding Partner of Keena Healthcare Technology.

Keena is a full-service healthcare optimization organization focused on clinical workflows, interfaces, conversions and archival solutions. Built upon a vision for improving technology delivery, Keena transforms the way people manage information, develop workflows and share data within healthcare. To learn more visit. www.keenahealth.com.

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com .

