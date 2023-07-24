Keener Corporation Announces Rebranding as Forge Racks & Dunnage

A Fresh Identity with Unyielding Commitment to Quality and Teamwork

CONNERSVILE, Ind., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keener Corporation, a trusted name in the racks and dunnage industry, proudly unveils its new brand identity as Forge Racks & Dunnage. This strategic rebranding represents an exciting milestone in the company's journey while reinforcing its unwavering dedication to delivering high-quality products in a team-oriented environment.

With decades of experience in the material handling space, Forge Racks & Dunnage has established itself as a leading provider of innovative, durable, and custom-fabricated shipping solutions. The company's unparalleled ability to create custom-fabricated racks and dunnage in-house enables customers to sustainably transport their products with peace of mind, knowing they have reliable and tailored solutions.

At the core of Forge Racks & Dunnage's purpose is the commitment to being safe, skilled, and dependable. These values guide the company's operations, ensuring the utmost focus on safety, cultivating and growing a highly skilled workforce, and consistently delivering reliable solutions that meet and exceed customer expectations.

"What sets Forge Racks & Dunnage apart is our forward-focused vision to transform the shipping solutions industry. We aim to continuously push the boundaries of innovation and redefine what is possible in the realm of racks and dunnage," said company President Ryan Kelly. "Our rebranding marks an exciting new chapter, and we are committed to providing our customers with even greater value, efficiency, and sustainability."

The positive impact of Forge Racks & Dunnage's rebrand extends beyond its product offerings. In addition to stimulating economic growth and local recognition, company leaders are dedicated to creating a career destination for their employees. They understand the importance of fostering a supportive and inclusive environment where everyone feels valued and respected.

"Our rebranding represents our continued dedication to our community, our workforce, and our partners," said Roger Marshall, Chief Operating Officer, Forge Racks & Dunnage. "We are committed to investing in our employees, fostering their growth, and ensuring a positive and inclusive work environment. We aim to strengthen our ties with the community through rebranding, fostering a sense of pride, unity, and collaboration among employees and community members."

As Forge Racks & Dunnage begins this new chapter, customers can continue to rely on the company's commitment to delivering quality products, accommodating custom project specifications with ease, and providing innovative shipping solutions that meet their evolving needs.

Learn more about Forge Racks & Dunnage at forge-racks.com.

About Forge Racks & Dunnage

Forge Racks & Dunnage is a renowned metal fabrication company specializing in customized racks and dunnage solutions. With decades of experience, the company designs and delivers innovative, durable, and custom-fabricated shipping solutions. As an industry expert for more than 40 years, Forge Racks & Dunnage prides itself on its unwavering commitment to safety, quality, and exceptional customer service.

