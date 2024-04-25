KEEP & PANTHERx Rare Forge Innovative Partnership to Advance the Specialty Therapy Experience in the Home

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An exciting advancement for the specialty pharmacy industry, KEEP announced a strategic partnership with PANTHERx Rare, a leader in rare disease product patient access and support services in the US. This collaboration is set to enhance the home-based therapy experience for patients living with rare and orphan conditions.

The partnership leverages KEEP's innovative technology, including its Modern Medicine Cabinet and the KARE by KEEP Patient Insight Platform, with PANTHERx's award- winning RxARECARE® program supporting people living with rare conditions. The synergy improves medication management, broadens access to critical treatments, and delivers -data-driven healthcare solutions directly in patients' homes.

By integrating KEEP's technology with PANTHERx's RxARECARE® pharmacy services, the partnership will improve the effectiveness of home-based specialty therapies while using real-time data capture and analyses to inform better patient support and care strategies. This enables tailored interventions to address individual patient needs like never before, increasing the quality of life and treatment outcomes for rare disease patients.

Richard Faris, Ph.D., R.Ph., Chief Strategy and Growth Officer for PANTHERx® Rare Pharmacy expressed his enthusiasm: "Our partnership with KEEP is a game-changer for the rare disease community. Together, we can redefine how specialty medications are managed at home, making a real difference in the lives of our patients."

Jeff Wandzura, CEO of KEEP, shared his excitement: "This collaboration is about bringing two leaders together to push the boundaries of what's possible in patient care. With PANTHERx's expertise and our technology, we are crafting a future in which each patient feels supported and confident in managing their medications in their own home."

The partnership plans to deepen the understanding of medication management in the home setting, fostering unique and positive patient experiences and journeys. Together, PANTHERx and KEEP reaffirm their collaborative vision to pave the way for the future of patient-centric healthcare solutions, ensuring a brighter, healthier future for all.

Contact Information:

Eden Wilkins

[email protected]

[email protected]

About KEEP Labs:

KEEP Labs is transforming the specialty medication experience in the home by passively capturing dosing events to drive personalized, real-time interventions. The KARE by KEEP Patient Insight Platform provides patient support programs, life science organizations, pharmacies and clinicians with the ability to identify, triage and support individuals based on real-world utilization data in the home for all specialty dosage forms.

The company was founded by two dads who were looking for a smart way to store prescription medication. The platform has been recognized as a TIME Best Invention and a CES Innovation Honoree. For more information on how KARE by KEEP is optimizing the specialty medication journey, visit www.KAREbyKEEP.com.

About PANTHERx Rare:

PANTHERx Rare is a dual-accredited specialty pharmacy focused on rare and orphan disease, distributing several orphan products and providing access and support services to those needing them most. PANTHERx transforms lives by delivering medicine breakthroughs, clinical excellence, and access solutions to people living with rare and devastating conditions. While each rare condition affects few people, together all rare diseases impact an estimated 25 to 30 million Americans. Currently over 7,000 rare diseases have been identified and more than 90% of rare diseases are still without an FDA-approved treatment. Changes in federal policy and advances in science have led to a surge in FDA orphan drug approvals, providing tremendous hope to the rare disease community.

PANTHERx is a dual-accredited specialty pharmacy, holding distinctions in rare disease including the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) Distinction in Orphan Drugs and Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) Rare Disease Center of Excellence. As a pharmacy focused on patient satisfaction, PANTHERx is now a six-time winner of the prestigious MMIT Patient Choice Award, including the 2023 honor. PANTHERx is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and is licensed in all 50 states and US territories.

SOURCE PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy