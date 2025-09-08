PANTHERx® Rare Named the #1 2025 Top Workplace in the Large Employer Category by Pittsburgh Post-Gazette; CEO Recognized with Leadership Award

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PANTHERx® Rare Pharmacy, a leader in rare disease product patient access and support services in the United States, announced today that it has been recognized as the #1 Top Workplace in the large employer category in Greater Pittsburgh by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for the second consecutive year. PANTHERx Rare CEO, Bansi Nagji, also received the Pittsburgh Top Workplaces Leadership Award, which recognizes the strong confidence employees have in company leadership.

"As a company founded and headquartered in Pittsburgh, these awards bring special meaning to our team," said Nagji. "We are honored to be recognized as a great place to launch and grow careers, powered by passionate and engaged associates focused on improving the lives of those living with rare diseases."

Further, these recognitions by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette build upon a growing list of workplace accolades for PANTHERx. In March, PANTHERx was recognized as one of the Top Places to Work by USA Today. In July, it was also named a Top Workplace in the Healthcare Industry by Top Workplaces.

Each award is based on comprehensive employee feedback provided in the Energage employee engagement survey, underscoring the commitment of PANTHERx to fostering a workplace where employees feel engaged, valued, and empowered.

"These prestigious awards are a powerful testament to what makes our company so unique—a shared commitment to the patient and an unwavering belief in building a workplace composed of compassionate, hardworking, and collaborative people," said Nagji.

About PANTHERx Rare

PANTHERx Rare is a specialty pharmacy exclusively focused on rare and orphan diseases, distributing several orphan products, and providing access and support services to those needing them most. Known as The Rare Disease Pharmacy®, PANTHERx transforms lives by delivering medicine breakthroughs, clinical excellence, and access solutions to people living with rare and devastating conditions.

PANTHERx is a dual-accredited specialty pharmacy, holding distinctions in rare disease including the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) Distinction in Orphan Drugs and Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) Rare Disease Center of Excellence. As a pharmacy focused on patient satisfaction, PANTHERx is the eight-time winner of the prestigious MMIT Patient Choice Award, including the 2025 honor. PANTHERx is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and is licensed in all 50 states and U.S. territories.

For more information, please email [email protected] or visit www.pantherxrare.com.

