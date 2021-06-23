Keep Chillin' All Summer with Dunkin's Cool New Brews

BOSTON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' continues to go bold on cold this season, brewing a batch of new iced beverages perfect for every summer adventure and escape. The brand today introduced its new sun-sational selection of summer sips, launching Sunrise Batch Iced Coffee, Smoked Vanilla Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam, and Smoked Vanilla Iced Latte at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide. For even more exciting and innovative choices, new ElectroBrew and Kombucha drinks are now on the menu at Dunkin' restaurants in select markets as well.

Building on the success of Dunkin's recently introduced Sunrise Batch Hot Coffee, new Sunrise Batch Iced Coffee is a medium roast featuring notes of cocoa and toasted nuts. The latest offering in Dunkin's new Limited Batch series, this bright and smooth, full-bodied coffee features beans sourced from the highly regarded coffee regions of Kenya and Latin America. To help every guest kick off the day with a perfect sunrise, Dunkin' is serving medium-sized iced and hot Sunrise Batch Coffee for the special price of $2, beginning June 23 and continuing through July 20.

Smoked Vanilla Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam makes for a delicious part of any summer scene, featuring Dunkin's ultra-smooth, full-bodied Cold Brew with new Smoked Vanilla flavored syrup, topped with Sweet Cold Foam and hot chocolate powder. The smoky notes of Smoked Vanilla pair well with the chocolate notes in Dunkin's signature Cold Brew, while the Sweet Cold Foam adds marshmallow flavor to create a subtle, s'mores-like taste reminiscent of summer nights by a campfire.

For an espresso to go with any summer adventure, Dunkin's Smoked Vanilla Iced Latte blends the brand's rich, smooth espresso with Smoked Vanilla syrup. The bittersweet chocolate and dark caramel notes in Dunkin's signature espresso complement the Smoked Vanilla for subtle sweetness that, when finished with guests' dairy or dairy alternative of choice, create the ultimate summer sip.

Dunkin' Delivers More Drink Innovation for Select Cities

For an innovative and new feel-good boost to your day, ElectroBrew is charging onto Dunkin's line of Cold Brew beverages at select Dunkin' locations in Springfield, MA, Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and West Palm Beach, FL. ElectroBrew is made by infusing ultra-smooth Cold Brew with refreshing coconut water for a subtly sweet taste and burst of electrolytes, with no added sugar for the fuel needed to take on the day.

Dunkin' continues to democratize delicious by testing Kombucha for the first time. This flavorful, fermented tea is a premium beverage that feels as good as it tastes. Made with prebiotics to help support gut health*, Dunkin' Kombucha is available in two varieties, Fuji Apple Berry flavor and Blueberry Lemon flavor, for a new way to refresh and reinvigorate on-the-go any time during a long summer day. Kombucha is available for a limited time at select Dunkin' restaurants in the Albany, NY and Charlotte, NC markets.

