"Keep it real" Campaign, Supported by Raptive, Launches to Advocate for a Human-Centered Internet

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Raptive is announcing the launch of the "Keep it real" creator-led advocacy campaign, designed to educate their audiences about how generative AI impacts the creator economy. Through "Keep it real," creators encourage innovation but call for responsible AI development that doesn't undermine the value of human-generated content. The creator economy is a powerhouse, contributing $100 billion to the U.S. economy, and Raptive represents over 5,200 independent content creators who have generated more than 25 million copyright-protected pieces of content.

The campaign centers on a website featuring personal stories from Raptive creators from across the country who are dedicated to advocating for a vibrant internet. All creators are invited to join the movement, and hundreds of the country's most successful independent creators will be involved in the launch.

Raptive is also hosting an event in New York that focuses on the importance of protecting creators' livelihoods in the face of direct threats from big tech's use of creator content in their AI pro. The event will be moderated by Linsey Davis, anchor of ABC News Live Prime and World News Tonight Weekend.

At the event, Raptive creatives will present their manifesto calling on big tech platforms including Google, advertisers, and internet users to keep the internet as a place that values human creativity:

We are the creators, the entrepreneurs, the humans who built the best parts of the internet.

We create millions of jobs and inspire billions of people.

Our content helps people everywhere navigate their daily lives and become their best selves. We believe in innovation, and were it not for technology, we couldn't do what we do best.

Now, big tech companies are using our content without permission or compensation to build AI tools that compete with us.

This isn't progress; it's a threat to our livelihoods and the human spirit of the internet. Innovation in the name of growth and higher share prices won't create better content. At least not the kind readers love, rely on, and come back to.

The future of the internet depends on us and the smart and ethical actions of key stakeholders. Specifically, we call on:

Big tech platforms, to treat content creators as valuable partners

Google, the defining internet pioneer, to innovate responsibly while still enabling creators to maintain website traffic and revenue

Advertisers, to grow their spending with human-created websites that drive results for their businesses

Readers, to support content creators by visiting their websites and sharing how their content has impacted their lives

Let's keep the internet a place that values human creativity and trust.

Let's keep it real.

"Independent content creators are the heart of the internet and represent the best of the American dream. These entrepreneurs have built thriving businesses, reaching hundreds of millions each month with their unique, original content. As our digital world becomes increasingly AI-driven, it's crucial that creators preserve their ability to connect authentically with audiences," said Michael Sanchez, CEO of Raptive. "We believe big tech can innovate with AI without leaving creators behind. We're excited to support the "Keep it real" campaign to highlight our shared commitment to ensuring the open internet remains the central hub for human creativity and a place where creators can thrive."

Discover creator stories at raptive.com/keepitreal

About Raptive

Raptive is a new kind of media company built for content creators and is home to one of the internet's largest and most diverse audiences. Raptive combines its position as the world's largest ad management platform with a comprehensive suite of monetization, audience, and business solutions that enable creators to turn their passions and talents into thriving independent companies and enduring brands. This creator-first model has paid creators $2.5 billion and propelled Raptive to become a top 10 online media property globally and #1 in Food, Family, Home, and Lifestyle. Raptive is the premium partner to advertisers seeking authentic engagement with diverse and passionate audiences. To learn more about Raptive's efforts to build a sustainable future for the internet, visit Raptive.com.

