Keep Music Alive Partners with Music & Arts to Celebrate 9th Annual Teach Music Week (3/20-3/26)

Free Music Lessons at 1,100 Locations in 16 Countries

PHILADELPHIA, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 9th Annual Teach Music Week will be celebrated Monday, March 20th through Sunday, March 26th. This annual week-long holiday invites musicians, music schools, music stores and other music organizations to offer a free lesson or class to new students (both kids & adults). Over 1,100 locations in sixteen countries will participate including the U.S., Canada, Australia, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malta, Mexico, New Zealand, Nigeria, Philippines, Portugal and the United Kingdom.

FREE music lessons for new students at over 1,100 locations for Teach Music Week from March 20-26. Music Brands partnering with Keep Music Alive include Alfred Music, Casio, Conn-Selmer, D'Addario Foundation, Guitar Center, Hungry for Music, Kala Brand Music, Music & Arts, Music Nomad, REMO Percussion, Spirit of Harmony Foundation.

This year, the Music & Arts will participate in Teach Music Week by offering a free trial lesson to new students at all 250 locations nationwide from Monday March 20 through Sunday March 26. To register please visit: https://www.musicarts.com/cms/free-trial-lesson?source=LPVBCCGBA

All Guitar Center locations in the US will bookend Teach Music Week with a free group guitar lesson on both Saturday March 18 and March 25.

Teach Music Week is celebrated annually during the 3rd week of March to coincide with national Music in Our Schools Month®. Anyone interested in learning to play an instrument is encouraged to seek out a participating location or musician friend to help get them started. Teach Music Week also invites public, private and charter schools to schedule activities that will encourage more students to sign up for music, band and chorus classes. Participating locations can be found by entering a zip code or city/state on the www.TeachMusicWeek.org locator page.

Vincent James, co-founder of Keep Music Alive states: "Sometimes the biggest hurdle to doing anything is just getting started. With Teach Music Week, we are hoping to inspire a new generation of music makers who will continue reaping the many benefits of playing music, long after the month of March is over."

Keep Music Alive is honored to welcome the following music brands and organizations as partners for the 9th Annual Teach Music Week: Alfred Music, Casio, Conn-Selmer, D'Addario Foundation, Hungry for Music, Kala Brand Music, Music Nomad, REMO Percussion, Spirit of Harmony Foundation. Together, they are helping to share the Teach Music Week message, inspiring more children and adults to begin their musical journey.

Individual locations from additional chains participating this year include Long & McQuade, Kindermusik, Gymboree Play & Music, Music Together and the legendary School of Rock. Keep Music Alive is also grateful for grant support received from the Les Paul Foundation and Music Nomad's "One for Music" Program. For more information or to find participating locations, please visit www.TeachMusicWeek.org or call or email (610) 874-6312, [email protected].

Keep Music Alive is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit on a mission to help more kids (and adults) reap the educational, therapeutic and social benefits of playing music. For more information, please visit www.KeepMusicAlive.org or call (610) 874-6312.

Music in Our Schools Month® is a registered trademark owned by the National Association for Music Education (www.NAfME.org).

