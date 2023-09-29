Keep Music Alive to Celebrate 8th Annual Kids Music Day with 1,200 Locations & Kids Music Day Spokesperson Who Plays 120 Different Instruments

News provided by

Keep Music Alive

29 Sep, 2023, 08:51 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th Annual Kids Music Day is happening on Friday October 6th, with over 1,200 locations in all 50 US states and a dozen other countries participating with a special event or promotion that benefits kids playing music. Kids Music Day events are held between Friday September 29th and Sunday October 8th and two young and incredibly talented Kids Music Day Ambassadors are helping to celebrate:

Continue Reading
10-year-old Junior Kids Music Day Ambassador Sabrina Patel hails from Burlington, North Carolina and has already performed the national anthem on the violin at dozens of major and minor league sporting events, state capitols and more in 15 different states on her quest to reach all 50. Her favorite highlights include performing for NBA's Detroit Pistons, MLB's Texas Rangers and performing "God Bless America" at the NASCAR Infinity Series in Martinsville, VA.
10-year-old Junior Kids Music Day Ambassador Sabrina Patel hails from Burlington, North Carolina and has already performed the national anthem on the violin at dozens of major and minor league sporting events, state capitols and more in 15 different states on her quest to reach all 50. Her favorite highlights include performing for NBA's Detroit Pistons, MLB's Texas Rangers and performing "God Bless America" at the NASCAR Infinity Series in Martinsville, VA.
Neil Nayyar is an American musician, Singer, Actor, Author and Instrumentalist. He holds two world records and has mastered 120 musical instruments wowing crowds with his variety of world music stylings. Neil is a strong advocate for music education programs and is representing Keep Music Alive for the second year in a row as the official Kids Music Day Spokesperson.
Neil Nayyar is an American musician, Singer, Actor, Author and Instrumentalist. He holds two world records and has mastered 120 musical instruments wowing crowds with his variety of world music stylings. Neil is a strong advocate for music education programs and is representing Keep Music Alive for the second year in a row as the official Kids Music Day Spokesperson.

17-year-old Neil Nayyar is this years' Kids Music Day Spokesperson and plays 120 different musical instruments from all around the world. 10-year-old Sabrina Patel is this year's Junior Kids Music Day Ambassador and is on a quest to perform the National Anthem on the violin in all 50 states with 15 states already completed. Both Neil and Sabrina are hosting special performances on October 6th to celebrate Kids Music Day. Families all over the US & Canada can locate Kids Music Day activities in their community by entering their zip/postal code on the www.KidsMusicDay.org locator page.

Keep Music Alive is also excited to partner once again with the Music & Arts & Guitar Center retail chains who are making it easier and more fun than ever to give music a try! Both chains are both offering a FREE group guitar lesson on Saturday October 7th to celebrate Kids Music Day. Included is a special promotion "Buy 3 Lessons, Get 1 Free" + Free Registration for those who attend and sign up at the event.

Saturday 10/7 @ 11 AM - Free Group Guitar Class at your local Music & Arts
RSVP - www.MusicArts.com/Lessons-Open-House

Saturday 10/7 @ 11 AM - Free Group Guitar Class at your local Guitar Center 
RSVP - www.GuitarCenter.com/Lessons-Open-House.gc

Over a dozen celebrity artists are showing their support for Music Education by lending their name as Kids Music Day Ambassadors including: Julie Andrews, Jack Black, Ann & Nancy Wilson of Heart, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Michael Feinstein, Kenny Loggins, Richie Sambora, Sarah McLachlan, Vanessa Williams, Victor Wooten, Todd Rundgren, Neil Nayyar, Philip Lawrence, Bernie Williams, Damien Escobar and Mandy Harvey.

Kids Music Day is also supported by a number of music industry brands including Alfred Music, CASIO EMI, Conn-Selmer, D'Addario Foundation, Guitars in the Classroom, Kala Brand Music, Hungry for Music, Les Paul Foundation, Make Music, Music Nomad Equipment Care, Music for Minors II, Panyard, Remo Percussion and the Spirit of Harmony Foundation. Keep Music Alive is honored to welcome these partners helping to share the Kids Music Day message, inspiring more kids to start their musical journey. 

Keep Music Alive is a national 501(c)(3) on a mission to help more kids and adults reap the educational, therapeutic and social benefits of playing music. Major programs include Teach Music Week in March, Kids Music Day in October and year-round Musical Instrument Petting Zoo events. For more information please call (610) 874-6312 or visit www.KeepMusicAlive.org and www.KidsMusicDay.org.

Media Contact:
Vincent James
610-874-6312
[email protected] 

SOURCE Keep Music Alive

Also from this source

Keep Music Alive and 1,200+ Locations to Celebrate 8th Annual Kids Music Day - Friday October 6th

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.