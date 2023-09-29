Keep Music Alive to Celebrate 8th Annual Kids Music Day with 1,200 Locations & Kids Music Day Spokesperson Who Plays 120 Different Instruments

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th Annual Kids Music Day is happening on Friday October 6th, with over 1,200 locations in all 50 US states and a dozen other countries participating with a special event or promotion that benefits kids playing music. Kids Music Day events are held between Friday September 29th and Sunday October 8th and two young and incredibly talented Kids Music Day Ambassadors are helping to celebrate:

10-year-old Junior Kids Music Day Ambassador Sabrina Patel hails from Burlington, North Carolina and has already performed the national anthem on the violin at dozens of major and minor league sporting events, state capitols and more in 15 different states on her quest to reach all 50. Her favorite highlights include performing for NBA's Detroit Pistons, MLB's Texas Rangers and performing "God Bless America" at the NASCAR Infinity Series in Martinsville, VA. Neil Nayyar is an American musician, Singer, Actor, Author and Instrumentalist. He holds two world records and has mastered 120 musical instruments wowing crowds with his variety of world music stylings. Neil is a strong advocate for music education programs and is representing Keep Music Alive for the second year in a row as the official Kids Music Day Spokesperson.

17-year-old Neil Nayyar is this years' Kids Music Day Spokesperson and plays 120 different musical instruments from all around the world. 10-year-old Sabrina Patel is this year's Junior Kids Music Day Ambassador and is on a quest to perform the National Anthem on the violin in all 50 states with 15 states already completed. Both Neil and Sabrina are hosting special performances on October 6th to celebrate Kids Music Day. Families all over the US & Canada can locate Kids Music Day activities in their community by entering their zip/postal code on the www.KidsMusicDay.org locator page.

Keep Music Alive is also excited to partner once again with the Music & Arts & Guitar Center retail chains who are making it easier and more fun than ever to give music a try! Both chains are both offering a FREE group guitar lesson on Saturday October 7th to celebrate Kids Music Day. Included is a special promotion "Buy 3 Lessons, Get 1 Free" + Free Registration for those who attend and sign up at the event.

Saturday 10/7 @ 11 AM - Free Group Guitar Class at your local Music & Arts

RSVP - www.MusicArts.com/Lessons-Open-House

Saturday 10/7 @ 11 AM - Free Group Guitar Class at your local Guitar Center

RSVP - www.GuitarCenter.com/Lessons-Open-House.gc

Over a dozen celebrity artists are showing their support for Music Education by lending their name as Kids Music Day Ambassadors including: Julie Andrews, Jack Black, Ann & Nancy Wilson of Heart, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Michael Feinstein, Kenny Loggins, Richie Sambora, Sarah McLachlan, Vanessa Williams, Victor Wooten, Todd Rundgren, Neil Nayyar, Philip Lawrence, Bernie Williams, Damien Escobar and Mandy Harvey.

Kids Music Day is also supported by a number of music industry brands including Alfred Music, CASIO EMI, Conn-Selmer, D'Addario Foundation, Guitars in the Classroom, Kala Brand Music, Hungry for Music, Les Paul Foundation, Make Music, Music Nomad Equipment Care, Music for Minors II, Panyard, Remo Percussion and the Spirit of Harmony Foundation. Keep Music Alive is honored to welcome these partners helping to share the Kids Music Day message, inspiring more kids to start their musical journey.

Keep Music Alive is a national 501(c)(3) on a mission to help more kids and adults reap the educational, therapeutic and social benefits of playing music. Major programs include Teach Music Week in March, Kids Music Day in October and year-round Musical Instrument Petting Zoo events. For more information please call (610) 874-6312 or visit www.KeepMusicAlive.org and www.KidsMusicDay.org.

Media Contact:

Vincent James

610-874-6312

[email protected]

SOURCE Keep Music Alive