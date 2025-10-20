Keep Rodents from Haunting Your Home This Halloween Season

The National Pest Management Association highlights the importance of awareness and prevention during Rodent Awareness Week

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the serious health and property threats rodents pose, only 39% of Americans know how to properly identify signs of activity such as droppings, gnawing damage or grease marks. As cooler weather sets in and rodents start seeking shelter indoors, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) is observing Rodent Awareness Week from October 19 - 25, 2025, sharing essential steps homeowners can take to prevent infestations and safeguard their health and homes.

Rodents such as rats and mice can spread over 35 diseases to humans, making them more than just an unwanted guest in your home. What starts as a small problem can rapidly escalate. A single pair of mice can potentially multiply into hundreds within a few months. Preventing an infestation early is key to avoiding significant problems.

"Rodents can find their way indoors through tiny gaps – mice through openings as small as a dime, and rats through quarter-sized holes," said Dr. Jim Fredericks, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at the NPMA. "They don't care about the state of your home – if there's food and shelter, they'll try to move in."

To help keep rodents out this fall and winter season, the NPMA recommends these steps:

Seal entry points: Inspect doors, windows, and the foundation for gaps, and seal any cracks or holes.

Eliminate food sources indoors: Store food in airtight containers and avoid leaving pet food out overnight. Clean kitchen and dining areas regularly.

Reduce exterior food opportunities: Keep bird feeders away from buildings, use metal garbage cans with tight fitting lids and don't feed pets outside.

Declutter: Rodents love to hide in dark, undisturbed places. Keep basements, attics, and garages organized and free of clutter.

Schedule regular inspections: Look for signs of rodent activity such as droppings, chewed wires, or nesting materials. If you notice these signs, contact a professional pest control company.

"The most effective prevention happens before you notice the first signs of trouble," Fredericks emphasized. "Pest control professionals can identify vulnerabilities that many homeowners may overlook and help protect your health and home."

For more information and expert advice on rodent prevention, or to connect with a qualified pest management professional near you, visit PestWorld.org.

