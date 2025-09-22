Pest Season Isn't Over: Experts Predict Milder Temps Will Keep Them Buzzing

The National Pest Management Association's Bug Barometer® warns that changing weather patterns across much of the country could prolong pest activity well into fall and winter

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The first day of fall is here, but don't expect pests to go away anytime soon. According to the National Pest Management Association (NPMA)'s bi-annual Bug Barometer® forecast, milder-than-normal temperatures could extend pest activity well into the fall and even winter months across much of the United States.

The forecast, developed by NPMA's team of board-certified entomologists, analyzes long-term weather predictions and pest biology to provide region-specific insights for the coming months.

"Typically, pest activity tends to slow after the first official freeze," said Dr. Jim Fredericks, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for NPMA. "But when colder temperatures are delayed, pests like ants, mosquitoes, and ticks continue to thrive, putting people and pets at risk for longer than expected."

This fall, NPMA is cautioning homeowners to stay vigilant as shifting weather conditions could lead to more pest encounters and a greater potential spread of West Nile virus and tick-borne illnesses like Lyme disease, babesiosis and alpha-gal syndrome. When colder weather does arrive, it'll likely push disease-carrying rodents indoors. Pests like mice and rats can carry over 35 diseases, including hantavirus, leptospirosis and the plague.

NPMA's Fall & Winter 2025 Bug Barometer® predictions include:

Mid-Atlantic & New England (Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia):

A milder, drier winter could extend activity for ants and mosquitoes. Below-average snowfall and fewer deep freezes could mean an increase in ticks, leading to more encounters next spring.

Intermountain & Southwest (New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Nevada, California):

Mild fall and winter weather could keep desert pests like scorpions and spiders active longer. Once cooler conditions arrive, rodents will likely seek shelter indoors.

South Central (Mississippi, Tennessee, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas):

An unseasonably warm fall will likely cause mosquitoes to linger later into the season, while the late onset of winter temperatures may drive more rodents indoors seeking food and shelter.

North Central (North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Montana, Wyoming):

Rodents may hold off on finding shelter indoors due to warmer-than-usual fall and winter conditions, only heading inside once temperatures drop. At the same time, less snow this winter could allow ticks to thrive through the season, leading to more encounters next spring.

Great Lakes, Ohio Valley & Midwest (West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota):

Ants and spiders may survive longer thanks to unseasonably warm and dry conditions. When temperatures drop, it could drive invasive brown marmorated stink bugs indoors to seek shelter.

Southeast (North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Florida):

A colder, drier winter could prompt rodents to seek shelter indoors earlier. These same conditions may also bring mosquito activity down, providing welcome relief to residents.

Northwest (Idaho, Washington, Oregon):

Summer pests like ants, flies, and cockroaches will likely stick around later this fall, and mild, dry conditions may set the stage for more frequent tick encounters through the winter.

Take Action Before Pests Come Inside

With pest activity extending beyond typical seasonal patterns, NPMA emphasizes the importance of working with a qualified pest control professional who can provide targeted solutions for each region's specific challenges.

"These extended pest seasons require professional expertise to properly identify, treat, and prevent infestations," added Dr. Fredericks. "Homeowners shouldn't wait until they see pests to take action; proactive pest management is key to protecting families and homes."

Easy Fall Pest-Proofing Tips

Seal entry points around windows, doors, and foundation cracks

Remove standing water sources like leaks under sinks, clogged gutters or old birdbath water

Keep areas clean of food debris and matter

Trim vegetation away from the home's exterior

Store firewood at least 20 feet from the house

Schedule regular inspections with a qualified pest control professional

For more information about seasonal pest prevention and to find a local pest control professional, visit PestWorld.org.

About the National Pest Management Association

The National Pest Management Association (NPMA), a non-profit organization with more than 4,000 members, was established in 1933 to support the pest management industry's commitment to the protection of public health, food and property from the diseases and dangers of pests. For more information, visit PestWorld.org or follow @PestWorld on Facebook, X, Pinterest, TikTok and YouTube and @PestWorldOfficial on Instagram.

