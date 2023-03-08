CTEK Shares Tips for Truck and SUV Owners

CHICAGO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There are more trucks and SUVs on the road than cars, and CTEK, the leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions, knows trucks and SUVs. According to J.D. Power, truck and SUVs are on pace to account for 79.2% of new-vehicle retail sales in February. Additionally, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics has documented the average age of vehicles on the road is going up each year with the average age of a vehicle topping 12 years. Along with that, trucks, and not automobiles, were the most popular type of vehicle registered in the last five years. With the percentage of new and used trucks and SUV owners topping car owners, CTEK, has battery chargers and power supplies to ensure anyone with a truck or SUV, whether old or new, can ensure their truck or SUV will start every time.

Keep Your Truck Or SUV On The Road

As truck and SUV technology continues to develop, more and more strain is placed on the battery. As a result, battery charging has become an important part of vehicle maintenance and should be as important as when checking tire pressures or oil levels.

"In addition to technology upgrades, trucks and SUVs often require more battery power than a regular car," said Bobbie DuMelle, executive vice president, CTEK North America "Regular charging will not only keep your battery in the best of health, making breakdowns less likely, it can also save you money by extending battery life by up to three times."

CTEK has the following tips for any truck and SUV owners:

Battery re-conditioning

We all need regular health checks as we get older, and your truck or SUV battery, being the heart of your truck or SUV, is no different. A battery will tend to degrade as it ages, and if your battery isn't working correctly, it won't matter how often you charge it. A smart battery charger like the CTEK MULTI US 7002, has a unique 8-step charging curve. CTEK technology ensures that the vehicle's battery gets the best possible care. It even analyzes if the battery can hold the charge given.

Regular maintenance charging

CTEK recommends that you charge your battery at least once a month to maintain the ideal battery health. This is particularly important if you are not using your truck or SUV regularly, or if you usually go for short trips. It takes a lot of battery power just to start the truck or SUV and if you are out on lots of shorter trips it will drain the battery. The alternator won't have the time or capability to replace this charge. Driving around in your truck or SUV will only ever charge your battery to 80% capacity so, to top it up to 100%, you will always need a battery charger.

The CTEK MULTI US 7002 is fully automatic. There is no need for any specific knowledge of batteries or their charging methods; the MULTI US 7002 will take care of that. Once you switch to the preferred mode, the charger takes its own readings and then begins to charge the battery in 8 steps, including pulse maintenance for best performance and service life (arguably the most caring mode for a battery connected for a long time – a CTEK patented system)

Adapting to weather

A hot summer can take its toll on your battery without you even knowing it, and this may not become apparent until the cooler weather kicks in, when you will need more power to get the vehicle started. Then, in cold conditions when the temperature reaches freezing, the battery can lose as much as 35% of its performance, and up to 50% if the conditions are even colder. This is something you need to be aware of, but the MULTI US 7002 is prepared to charge and maintain, no matter the weather, temperature or situation. The MULTI US 7002 is extremely robust and water and dust resistant (IP65 classification). The MULTI US 7002 is certified for use between -4°F and +122°F. In order to make things easier and more convenient, the Comfort Connect (eyelet terminals) can be permanently connected to the vehicle's battery.

Safe charging

If you follow CTEK's advice for maintaining a healthy battery, then you will reduce your chances of battery failure, which is the number one cause of truck or SUV breakdown. Before you start with your battery charging, you need to know what kind of power output that is needed; you also need to consider what type of battery it is and if you want the battery charging process to maintain your battery, among other functions. All CTEK models are designed to consider the safety of the user. They are spark-free, making the connection much easier and safer considering the gases batteries normally produce. The MULTI US 7002 is also protected from reverse-polarity connections and is short-circuit proof. A red light on the charger will simply indicate that the charging cannot begin until the user has connected the charger correctly.

The CTEK MULTI US 7002 is our most universal, unique, and technologically advanced smarter charger well suited for all-year use. Thanks to its SUPPLY mode the battery charger provides power even without a battery. The SUPPLY mode is indispensable when changing the battery as you avoid losing complicated program settings.

