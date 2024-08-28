Your Back-to-School Vehicle Hero for a Seamless Start to the School Year

CHICAGO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer winds down, families across the country are preparing for the back-to-school season. After a long break filled with vacations and downtime, many vehicles may have been sitting idle for extended periods. Getting these vehicles ready for the busy school year ahead can be a challenge. CTEK is here to remind parents and students to ensure their car batteries are in peak condition, providing peace of mind whether it's for the daily school run or for youngsters driving themselves off to college.

Get Back to School Safely with CTEK

"Students and parents are eager for the new school year," said Bobbie DuMelle, President of CTEK North America. "The last thing anyone should worry about is being late to school because of a dead car battery. CTEK offers recommendations and solutions to help families ensure their vehicles start reliably every time."

CTEK's Tips for a Smooth Back-to-School Transition:

Check Your Battery If your car has been sitting idle over the summer or is primarily used for short trips like the school run, this can drain your car battery. The alternator may not have the time or capacity to fully recharge the 150–350A of power it takes just to start the car. Even a slight drop in charge can harm battery health, leading to sulphate crystal buildup, which degrades the battery, reduces capacity, and could even require a replacement. Battery failure can also damage a vehicle's electronics, leading to costly repairs.

Use a digital battery tester or multimeter to check your battery's voltage. A fully charged battery should read around 12.6 volts. If the voltage is significantly lower, it may indicate that the battery needs to be charged or replaced.

The good news is that regular battery maintenance charging can keep your battery in optimal health and potentially extend its life by up to three times. Investing in a smart charger like the MXS 5.0, which features CTEK's patented 8-step charging curve and built-in temperature compensation, is a wise choice for drivers. The MXS 5.0 maximizes battery performance, reducing the risk of unexpected failures. With its RECOND mode, it can even recondition deeply discharged batteries, restoring them to full health.

Charge Your Battery To ensure your car is ready when you are, and to avoid any back-to-school delays, CTEK recommends giving your battery a full charge before the new school year begins.

The summer heat takes a toll on your battery without you realizing it, and this may only become apparent when cooler weather arrives, requiring more power to start your vehicle. A smart charger like CTEK's MXS 5.0 can assess your battery and safely provide the charge it needs. With no risk of overcharging, you can simply 'set it and forget it.'

Be Prepared Keep a product like the CTEK CS FREE® in your vehicle for emergencies. The CS FREE® is the ultimate all-in-one solution for quickly and safely reviving dead batteries without risking damage to your battery or vehicle electronics. It also doubles as a high-tech power bank, allowing you to charge USB devices on the go, ensuring you stay connected.

If your youngsters are heading off to college, sending them with a CS FREE portable 4-in-1 unit from CTEK will give you peace of mind. Should they face a dead battery, even without access to a power source, they'll be able to get back on the road in about 15 minutes without the need for a jump start, which can seriously damage both the battery and the vehicle's electronics.

Don't let a dead car battery disrupt the start of the school year. CTEK products are available in the U.S. through a network of stocklists. For more details, visit the CTEK website at CTEK.com.

About CTEK

Established in Dalarna, Sweden

, CTEK is the leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions. CTEK offers products ranging from 12V and 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. CTEK's E-mobility solutions range from individual EV chargers to larger corporate and commercial installations with multiple charging stations, that require load balancing and integrate seamlessly with monitoring and payment equipment.

CTEK's products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers: as original equipment; supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers; and through charge point operators, property owners and other organizations/individuals providing EV charging infrastructure.

CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.

