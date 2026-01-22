Keeper Announces Instant Account Switching and Passkey Enhancements Across Mobile Apps and Browser Extension

New updates deliver seamless account switching, faster autofill and continued passkey innovation

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge privileged access management software protecting passwords and passkeys, infrastructure secrets, remote connections and endpoints, today announces instant account switching and passkey enhancements across its iOS and Android mobile applications, as well as the Keeper Browser Extension , which is available for all major web browsers.

Keeper's instant account switching enables users to securely toggle between multiple Keeper accounts on the same device or web browser without logging out, while still maintaining strict enterprise security controls. The capability supports workflows where users manage separate accounts for personal, family and business use, delivering consistent access across platforms without compromising security.

"Security and usability must work together, especially as users operate across devices and environments," said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "With seamless account switching now available across mobile apps and browser extensions, Keeper is simplifying day-to-day access while maintaining the policy enforcement and protections organizations rely on."

Users can switch accounts directly from the login screen or account menu. When a session is still active on the backend, switching occurs instantly without forcing a re-authentication. If it is disabled or if organizational policies require verification, users are prompted to authenticate before accessing another account. All enterprise controls remain enforced, including role-based access controls, device verification, multi-factor authentication and audit logging.

The latest updates also include performance and usability improvements designed to reduce friction while strengthening protection across credentials and vault access. Embedded autofill cloud sync helps ensure newly created or updated records are quickly available, while improved search surfaces recently accessed items for faster retrieval.

Keeper also continues to advance passwordless adoption with conditional passkey creation, enabling supported logins to be upgraded to passkeys automatically in the background, with users notified upon completion.

Account switching and Keeper's additional enhancements are now available on Keeper for iOS , Keeper for Android and the Keeper Browser Extension . Support for account switching in the Keeper Desktop Vault is coming soon, extending the same streamlined experience to desktop users.

