Keeper Security Launches JetBrains Extension, Embedding Zero-Trust Secrets Management Directly Into Developer Workflows

New integration brings enterprise-grade secrets protection to JetBrains IDE, eliminating hardcoded credentials and securing the software supply chain from within

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords and passkeys, infrastructure secrets, remote connections and endpoints, today announces the launch of its JetBrains extension, offering JetBrains Integrated Development Environment (IDE) users a secure and seamless way to manage secrets within their development workflows. By integrating directly with the Keeper Vault, developers can replace hardcoded secrets with vault references and execute commands using injected credentials, ensuring sensitive data remains protected at every stage of development.

Secure secrets management protects the credentials, API keys, tokens and certificates that applications rely on to function safely. When these secrets are mishandled, such as being stored in plaintext, hardcoded into source code or shared insecurely, they become easy targets for attackers. The Keeper JetBrains extension eliminates these risks by allowing developers to store, retrieve and generate secrets from the Keeper Vault without leaving their IDE.

Unlike standalone plug-ins or external vault tools that rely on third-party servers, the Keeper JetBrains extension operates within a zero-knowledge architecture, ensuring all encryption and decryption occur locally on the user's device. Integrated natively with Keeper Secrets Manager and KeeperPAM® , it brings enterprise-grade privilege controls directly into the developer's workflow to deliver strong security without slowing down development.

"Modern software development demands security at every layer," said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "Integrating Keeper into JetBrains ensures developers can apply secure-by-design principles from the start, eliminating hardcoded credentials and strengthening the integrity of the software supply chain."

Key capabilities of the Keeper JetBrains extension include:

Secrets Management: Save, retrieve and generate secrets directly from Keeper Vault.

Save, retrieve and generate secrets directly from Keeper Vault. Secure Command Execution: Run applications with secrets securely injected from Keeper Vault.

Run applications with secrets securely injected from Keeper Vault. Logging and Debug Tools: View logs and enable debug mode for full operational transparency.

View logs and enable debug mode for full operational transparency. Cross-platform support: Available on Windows, macOS and Linux environments.

The JetBrains extension builds on Keeper's broader KeeperPAM® platform, an AI-enabled, cloud-native privileged access management solution that unifies password, secrets, connection and endpoint management under a zero-trust, zero-knowledge framework. KeeperPAM enforces least-privilege access, enables automated credential rotation and provides centralized visibility across all users and devices, helping organizations strengthen security and streamline compliance.

Developers can install the Keeper JetBrains extension directly within their IDE or learn more at docs.keeper.io.

Keeper Security is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity software companies that protects thousands of organizations and millions of people in over 150 countries. Keeper is a pioneer of zero-knowledge and zero-trust security built for any IT environment. Its core offering, KeeperPAM®, is an AI-enabled, cloud-native platform that protects all users, devices and infrastructure from cyber attacks. Recognized for its innovation in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management (PAM), Keeper secures passwords and passkeys, infrastructure secrets, remote connections and endpoints with role-based enforcement policies, least privilege and just-in-time access. Learn why Keeper is trusted by leading organizations to defend against modern adversaries at KeeperSecurity.com .

