Keeper Rolls Out Dark Mode Experience for Android Users

Keeper's latest update gives Android users the ability to choose their preferred theme,

continuing the company's push to provide the best possible user experience without compromising security or performance.

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged access, secrets and remote connections, today unveils the dark mode experience on the Keeper platform for Android devices. With this update, Keeper continues to deliver innovative interface design for maximum user comfort and customization without sacrificing functionality or security.

The dark mode feature allows for an enhanced user experience in which the user can choose the display theme that fits their personal preferences. It provides an alternative to make content more legible and less strenuous to view, particularly valuable in minimizing eye strain in low light environments. In the case of mobile apps and websites, dark mode can be more energy-efficient, contributing to longer battery life, reduced power consumption and a more environmentally-friendly user experience.

"Dark mode has been increasing in popularity across most major operating systems, including Android, driven by both the aesthetic appeal and growing recognition of its practical benefits," said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "Keeper users love having the capability to customize the platform to their own preference on their devices. Our team is constantly working to find and implement the features and tools that will continue to elevate our users' experience."

This is the latest in a series of exciting updates to the user interface across Keeper's personal, family and enterprise solutions. Keeper has taken an incremental approach to improving the user experience, continuously enhancing the look, feel and usability of its applications, while staying true to the world-class functionality and security that Keeper users are accustomed to. Android users can also look forward to passkey management coming to the Keeper platform soon.

The updated Keeper Password Manager app for Android is available for download on the Google Play Store , where Keeper is rated 4.6 out of 5 stars with more than 100k reviews and 10M+ downloads. The app will automatically update for all existing users.

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for people and organizations around the world. Keeper's affordable and easy-to-use solutions are built on a foundation of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security to protect every user on every device. Our next-generation privileged access management solution deploys in minutes and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by millions of individuals and thousands of organizations, Keeper is the leader for best-in-class password and passkey management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging.

