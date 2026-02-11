Keeper Security Achieves GovRAMP High Authorization, Enabling SLED Organizations to Secure Their Most Sensitive Systems and Data

Keeper Security Government Cloud meets the highest GovRAMP impact level, supporting state, local and education organizations with secure, compliant privileged access

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) platform, today announces that its Keeper Security Government Cloud (KSGC) platform has achieved GovRAMP Authorization at the High Impact level. This designation allows State, Local and Educational (SLED) organizations to use Keeper to protect high-impact, non-classified systems and data where compromise could result in severe operational, financial or public trust consequences.

GovRAMP High Authorization validates that KSGC meets the most rigorous security and compliance requirements defined in NIST Special Publication 800-53 Revision 5, giving SLED organizations confidence to deploy Keeper for environments that demand the highest levels of access control, auditability and risk reduction. Keeper's GovRAMP High Authorization adds to a comprehensive set of independent security validations, including FedRAMP High Authorization, FIPS 140-3, SOC 2 Type II and SOC 3 attestation, ISO 27001, 27017 and 27018, and inclusion on the CISA Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Approved Products List.

SLED organizations continue to face sustained cyber threats driven by credential misuse, privilege escalation and ransomware. Recent guidance from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) highlights the risks posed by compromised credentials and insufficient access controls, reinforcing the need for stronger privileged access protections across public sector environments. At the same time, SLED organizations are under pressure to modernize infrastructure, support hybrid work and adopt cloud services — often with limited staff and budgets.

Recent research found that 41% of educational institutions experienced AI-related cyber threats, reinforcing the growing need for security platforms that can reduce their cybersecurity attack surfaces, limit standing access and provide real-time visibility into privileged activity. GovRAMP High Authorization allows SLED organizations to adopt these controls without sacrificing usability or slowing mission-critical operations.

"GovRAMP High Authorization validates that Keeper Security Government Cloud is built to protect the systems and data that SLED organizations simply can't afford to get wrong," said Zoya Schaller, Director of Cybersecurity Compliance at Keeper. "It gives public sector security leaders confidence that they can enforce least-privilege access, reduce credential risk and meet rigorous compliance requirements without slowing down critical operations."

Since 2020, GovRAMP — formerly StateRAMP — has provided a standardized authorization framework to help SLED organizations assess and adopt secure cloud services. GovRAMP aligns with the same NIST 800-53 controls used by FedRAMP, enabling organizations to streamline procurement and reduce duplicative security assessments. Keeper Security Government Cloud has maintained GovRAMP Authorization since 2022 and continues to meet evolving requirements.

KSGC is a unified, cloud-native zero-trust PAM platform designed to address the access challenges SLED organizations face today. The platform enables organizations to:

Enforce least-privilege access across on-prem, cloud and hybrid environments

Eliminate standing administrative credentials and reduce credential sprawl

Secure third-party and vendor access without exposing passwords or secrets

Monitor, record and audit privileged sessions to support compliance and incident response

Protect endpoints and web-based applications through controlled, zero-trust access

KSGC is built on a zero-trust architecture and incorporates a zero-knowledge security model, ensuring encrypted credentials and sensitive data are accessible only to the customer, supporting strong separation of duties and audit assurance.

Learn more about Keeper's public-sector solutions or view Keeper's GovRAMP Authorization .

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity software companies that protects thousands of organizations and millions of people in over 150 countries. Keeper is a pioneer of zero-knowledge and zero-trust security built for any IT environment. Its core offering, KeeperPAM®, is an AI-enabled, cloud-native platform that protects all users, devices and infrastructure from cyber attacks. Recognized for its innovation in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management (PAM), Keeper secures passwords and passkeys, infrastructure secrets, remote connections and endpoints with role-based enforcement policies, least privilege and just-in-time access. Learn why Keeper is trusted by leading organizations to defend against modern adversaries at KeeperSecurity.com .

Learn more: KeeperSecurity.com

