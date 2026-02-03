Keeper Security Unveils 2026 MSP Partner Program to Deliver Zero-Trust Privileged Access Management at Scale

With tiered incentives, deeper enablement and KeeperPAM at its core, the program empowers MSPs to deliver zero-trust privileged access management without legacy complexity

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) platform, today announces the launch of its 2026 Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program. Keeper's comprehensive program update will help managed service providers grow recurring revenue while delivering enterprise-grade privileged access management to customers of all sizes.

The enhanced partner program reflects Keeper's continued investment in its channel sales program, combining aggressive partner economics, expanded enablement materials and certifications, increased marketing support and a high-value PAM platform built for today's cloud and hybrid environments.

"Managed service providers are on the front lines of defending businesses against credential abuse and privilege misuse, yet many legacy PAM solutions are too complex and costly to deploy at scale," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "Our 2026 MSP Partner Program is built to change that. We're giving partners a modern, cloud-native PAM platform, stronger economics and deeper enablement so they can grow profitably while delivering zero-trust security their customers need."

A Program Built for MSP Growth

The 2026 MSP Partner Program introduces tiered discounts across Authorized, Silver, Gold and Platinum levels, based on annualized global revenue and certification achievements. Partners can gain access to dedicated MSP account management, regional channel marketing managers and expanded Market Development Funds (MDF) to support demand generation and go-to-market execution.

Keeper also continues to invest in enablement through Keeper Academy, offering certifications across pre-sales, sales and implementation – including Keeper MSP Pro, Sales Professional, Demo Expert and KeeperPAM Implementation – to help partners shorten sales cycles and scale delivery.

Delivering Modern PAM Without Legacy Complexity

At the core of the program is KeeperPAM®, Keeper's cloud-native, zero-trust PAM platform. Built with zero-knowledge encryption, KeeperPAM secures privileged accounts, credentials, secrets and remote access across on-prem, cloud and hybrid environments, without multiple tools, VPNs or complex infrastructure. By offering a high-value, high-margin PAM solution that deploys quickly and scales easily, Keeper enables MSPs to meet growing customer demand for privileged access security while expanding recurring revenue opportunities.

"MSPs are looking for solutions that are easy to sell, easy to deploy and meaningfully profitable," said Eric Kalseth, Senior Director of Global MSP Sales at Keeper Security. "This program was designed around how MSPs operate in the real world, with tiered incentives, dedicated support, certifications and go-to-market resources that help partners move faster, shorten sales cycles and expand recurring revenue."

The Keeper MSP Partner Program is available immediately. Please reach out to your account manager to learn more or join the program today.

