Keeper Security Announces Integration with ServiceNow to Empower DevOps Teams With Next-Gen Secrets Management

New integration enables ServiceNow customers to use Keeper Secrets Manager for on-demand discovery, incident response and as a custom credential provider

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security, the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged access, secrets and remote connections, today announces that Keeper Secrets Manager (KSM) can now be integrated with ServiceNow . This integration enables enterprises to manage and protect their secrets with a fully managed, cloud-based platform that is both affordable and easy to deploy.

KSM is Keeper's platform for securing infrastructure secrets such as API keys, database passwords, access keys, certificates and more. KSM secures an organization's environment and eliminates secrets sprawl by removing hard-coded credentials from source code, config files and CI/CD systems. ServiceNow provides workflow automation, service management and business-process automation solutions to enterprises around the globe. Through the integration, ServiceNow customers can use KSM for efficient and secure on-demand discovery, incident response and as a custom credential provider.

"By integrating with Keeper, ServiceNow users now have the ability to dynamically retrieve credentials from the Keeper Vault without storing any credentials on the instance," said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "This furthers our mission to provide cost-effective, efficient and robust cybersecurity solutions and empowers DevOps and DevSecOps teams with the critical tools they need to manage and protect their secrets."

"Partnerships succeed best when we lean into our unique skills and expertise and have a clear view into the problem we're trying to solve," said Erica Volini, senior vice president of global partnerships at ServiceNow. "Keeper Secrets Manager extends our reach well beyond where we can go alone and represents the legacy and goals of the Now Platform. I am thrilled to see the continued innovation we will achieve together to help organizations succeed in the era of digital business."

To help enterprises improve their security posture, the ServiceNow Management, Instrumentation, and Discovery Server integration with the Keeper Vault enables ServiceNow Orchestration, ServiceNow Discovery and ServiceNow Service Mapping to seamlessly retrieve credentials from the user's vault. No credentials are stored on the ServiceNow instance, which is critically important to avoid integration and audit challenges, and reduce an organization's attack surface. ServiceNow users can eliminate secrets sprawl through this integration with KSM, avoiding potentially devastating security risks and compliance issues.

By supporting external credential storage for discovery and orchestration, and allowing usage as a Custom Credential Provider, this new integration provides customers with unprecedented security, efficiency and ease-of-use.

Learn more about the KSM and ServiceNow integration, available now in the ServiceNow Store.

