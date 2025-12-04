Keeper Security Appoints Veteran Go-To-Market Leader Tim Strickland as Chief Revenue Officer

Seasoned SaaS executive joins Keeper to lead global revenue strategy amid rapid demand for unified, zero-trust privileged access management

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords and passkeys, infrastructure secrets, remote connections and endpoints, today announces the appointment of Tim Strickland as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Strickland will lead Keeper's global revenue organization, driving go-to-market strategy, customer growth and channel expansion as demand accelerates globally for modern Privileged Access Management (PAM) and identity security solutions.

Strickland brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience scaling high-performance revenue teams at category-defining SaaS companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at ZoomInfo, where he guided the company through a successful IPO, built its customer growth and strategic sales functions and oversaw the go-to-market integration of eight acquisitions.

Prior to ZoomInfo, Strickland held senior revenue leadership roles at Marketo, where he played an integral role in the company's growth, its take-private acquisition by Vista Equity Partners and subsequent sale to Adobe. His responsibilities spanned enterprise sales, account management, customer success and global channel development.

"Tim is joining Keeper at a pivotal moment as global organizations confront unprecedented identity-based threats," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "Tim brings global leadership that elevates teams, sharpens focus and accelerates impact. He understands the profound responsibility we have to our customers and shares our commitment to creating secure, innovative and elegant solutions that drive meaningful outcomes. I'm confident he will propel Keeper into its next chapter of growth in support of our vision and our customers."

In his new role, Strickland will oversee Keeper's global sales, customer success, revenue operations and channel ecosystem, with a focus on expanding market penetration for Keeper's unified privileged access management platform. KeeperPAM® combines enterprise password management, secrets management, privileged session management, zero-trust network access, endpoint privilege management and remote browser isolation into a single cloud-native solution—designed to meet surging global demand for credential and identity-based threat protection.

"Identity and access security has never been more critical, and Keeper has built a revolutionary cybersecurity platform that empowers organizations to protect their most sensitive credentials and privileged accounts," said Strickland. "With our recent recognition by Gartner and the growing demand for privileged access management solutions, Keeper is uniquely positioned to lead this rapidly expanding market. The opportunity to scale our impact globally – especially through our channel partners – and help large enterprises strengthen their security posture is both exciting and transformative."

Strickland's experience advising and supporting high-growth technology companies throughout periods of rapid scale will further strengthen Keeper's momentum as the company meets rising global demand for modern privileged access and identity security. His leadership will help advance Keeper's mission to deliver zero-trust and zero-knowledge solutions that protect the world's most sensitive data and systems. Learn more at KeeperSecurity.com.

Keeper Security is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity software companies that protects thousands of organizations and millions of people in over 150 countries. Keeper is a pioneer of zero-knowledge and zero-trust security built for any IT environment. Its core offering, KeeperPAM®, is an AI-enabled, cloud-native platform that protects all users, devices and infrastructure from cyber attacks. Recognized for its innovation in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management (PAM), Keeper secures passwords and passkeys, infrastructure secrets, remote connections and endpoints with role-based enforcement policies, least privilege and just-in-time access. Learn why Keeper is trusted by leading organizations to defend against modern adversaries at KeeperSecurity.com .

