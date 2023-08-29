Keeper Security Announces Seamlessly Integrated Billing with Gradient MSP

Partnership will automate billing reconciliation for customers using the KeeperMSP platform

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security, the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, privileged access, secrets and remote connections now offers a billing integration with Gradient MSP. Leveraging Gradient's Synthesize platform, this integration eliminates the need for customers using KeeperMSP to manually reconcile client usage- minimizing month-end effort and increasing accuracy and customer confidence in the billing process.

"This partnership enables a seamless process for our MSP customers to sell Keeper with their existing billing platform. They no longer have to manually reconcile billing from Keeper to their specific PSA. Through our Gradient partnership, MSPs can now use nine of the most popular PSAs on the market to ensure their managed companies are only paying for what they use," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "With our Gradient integration, we're providing high-demand functionality to our MSPs, allowing Keeper to do what we do best, develop industry-leading and award-winning cybersecurity solutions."

"We're thrilled to offer this integration to our MSP partners," said Colin Knox, CEO & Co-Founder of Gradient MSP. "Keeper offers a leading password management solution for MSPs and their customers and has been one of our most-requested integrations on the Synthesize platform, so we know that this news is going to be received with great excitement among our partners and the entire MSP and MSSP community."

Pacific NorthWest Managed IT Services is a Gradient customer that provides IT services including technical help desk support, computer support, and consulting to small and medium-sized businesses in the US. The MSP was among the first to deploy the Keeper integration as a beta user. CEO and Technical Operations Director Cary Wagner described the integration as a welcome addition, saying, "Keeper is already a fantastic product, and this allows us to track usage with simplicity that we've come to appreciate with Synthesize. We can't wait to see what's next!"

Keeper Security's KeeperMSP a powerful security tool for MSPs

KeeperMSP is the most secure cybersecurity and password management solution for preventing password-related data breaches and cyberthreats. Designed exclusively for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), KeeperMSP provides a powerful and easy-to-use platform enabling MSPs to protect their customers' and their own passwords and sensitive data in secure, encrypted vaults. MSPs can provision, manage and audit all of their customers from a central admin console, while still maintaining stringent privacy and security policies for their users.

Synthesize: automating billing reconciliation and eliminating headaches

MSPs using Gradient's Synthesize platform can reconcile billing faster, more accurately, and with less frustration. It streamlines the entire billing process, often discovering unbilled revenue in the first use. The Synthesize platform is trusted by 1,000+ MSPs worldwide.

Pricing

Synthesize platform pricing tiers are based on the number of accounts with active contracts an MSP has, making it economical for even the smallest MSP to leverage reconciliation automation. Pricing starts at $199/month, with no contracts and a 30-day money-back guarantee. Learn more on Gradient's pricing page .

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for organizations around the world with next-generation privileged access management. Keeper's zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity solutions are FedRAMP and StateRAMP Authorized, FIPS 140-2 validated, as well as SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certified. Keeper deploys in minutes, not months, and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by thousands of organizations to protect every user on every device, Keeper is the industry leader for best-in-class password and passkey management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging. Learn more at KeeperSecurity.com .

About Gradient MSP

Established in 2020, Gradient MSP offers the IT channel ecosystem an integration platform proven to help MSPs run a smoother, more successful services business by connecting all the solutions they resell and use to their PSA of choice for billing and alerting. Gradient created the Synthesize Platform to reduce the back-office noise that distracts MSPs from growing their business and strengthening customer relationships. https://www.meetgradient.com/

