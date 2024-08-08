Keeper Security Appoints Paul Aronhime as Senior Vice President of Federal Sector

Aronhime's appointment advances Keeper's mission to provide government and defense organizations with top-tier protection against evolving cyber threats

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , a leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Aronhime as Senior Vice President of Federal Sector. Aronhime's impressive track record and extensive expertise across the defense, federal civilian and private sectors make him a pivotal addition to Keeper's team.

Most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth at IntelliBridge, Aronhime spearheaded high-performing teams and drove significant sales and strategic growth. With over two decades of experience, his career includes influential roles at General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), IBM, Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and Idemia, where he played a key part in critical initiatives within the Department of Defense, Fourth Estate, Combatant Commands (COCOMS) and international markets. As a U.S. Army veteran with a background in air defense intelligence, Aronhime brings a unique blend of strategic acumen and operational expertise to Keeper.

"We are delighted to welcome Paul to Keeper," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder, Keeper Security. "His industry experience and customer knowledge are exactly what we need to propel our teams and product offerings to new heights. With Paul's leadership, we are confident that we will continue to exceed our ambitious growth targets and solidify our position as a prominent and innovative leader in cybersecurity within the federal sector."

Aronhime's appointment comes at a time of tremendous growth and innovation at Keeper. Keeper Security Government Cloud password manager and zero-trust Privileged Access Manager (PAM) offers the essential components of PAM without the complexity or cost of traditional solutions. This includes privileged account credential management, secrets management, Single Sign-On (SSO) integration, credential vaulting and access control, as well as privileged session management, monitoring and recording. Keeper Security Government Cloud seamlessly provisions and integrates into any IT environment and identity stack, providing unmatched security and efficiency.

"We are at a pivotal moment in cybersecurity, where the need for advanced, zero-trust solutions has never been greater," said Aronhime. "I am excited to join Keeper and lead our efforts to provide federal agencies and defense organizations with the cutting-edge capabilities they need to protect our nation's most sensitive information."

As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, the necessity of robust and innovative security solutions becomes ever more pressing. Aronhime's leadership will be instrumental in advancing Keeper Security's mission to deliver cutting-edge protection for federal agencies. Learn more about the Keeper Security Government Cloud FedRAMP Authorized password and privileged access management cybersecurity platform.

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for organizations globally with zero-trust privileged access management. Keeper's intuitive solutions are built with end-to-end encryption to protect every user, on every device and in every location, while meeting the most stringent government security and compliance requirements. Keeper is FedRAMP and StateRAMP Authorized, SOC 2 compliant, FIPS 140-2 validated, as well as ISO 27001, 27017 and 27018 certified. Trusted by federal agencies including the Departments of Justice and Energy, Keeper is the leader for password, passkey and secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging. Learn how our zero-trust and zero-knowledge solutions defend against cyber threats at KeeperSecurity.com .

