Keeper Security Extends Zero-Trust Privileged Access Controls Into Slack

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) software protecting passwords and passkeys, infrastructure secrets, remote connections and endpoints, today announces the launch of its Slack integration, extending secure, policy-driven access governance into one of the most popular collaboration platforms in the world.

Slack is widely used as a primary collaboration environment inside organizations of all sizes. As teams rely on messaging channels to handle approvals, incident response and day-to-day coordination, Slack has become a central place for operational decisions to be initiated and tracked. As thousands of third-party integrations power Slack-based workflows, the platform has emerged as a primary workspace for operational coordination, creating a natural point to introduce access governance while keeping enforcement centralized.

The integration allows organizations to request and approve access to Keeper Vault resources, such as shared folders, service accounts, credentials and protected applications directly within Slack, while Keeper continues to operate as the system of record for access enforcement, encryption, auditing and compliance. The Slack App and Keeper Commander application containers are hosted by the customer, preserving Keeper's zero-knowledge architecture and ensuring that the customer is in complete control over the encryption and decryption of data.

"Security breaks down when people have to step outside governed systems. We designed this integration so that Slack functions as a workflow interface, not a security boundary," said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "Slack is where work happens. Keeper is where access is enforced. Keeping those roles separate is what lets organizations move faster without creating new risk."

Many workflow integrations blur security boundaries in the name of convenience. Keeper took a different approach, by designing the integration around a clear separation of responsibilities: Workflow platforms initiate requests and approvals, while Keeper alone enforces access policies and cryptographic controls. This model preserves the security guarantees organizations rely on, without forcing teams to work outside their existing workflows.

By bringing access approvals into an established collaboration environment, organizations can eliminate insecure side channels such as email threads, direct messages or screenshots, all while maintaining strict least-privilege access policies and centralized governance across cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments.

With this capability, organizations can streamline access governance while maintaining full control. Requests are initiated in Slack and routed automatically to the appropriate approvers based on Keeper policies. Access is granted on a Just-in-Time (JIT) basis with no standing privileges, and every request, approval and access event is logged centrally to support audit and compliance requirements.

The Slack integration is part of Keeper's broader platform strategy to extend zero-trust access governance into the systems of work where decisions already occur, without fragmenting security controls or introducing new attack surfaces. This approach allows organizations to modernize access workflows while keeping enforcement centralized, consistent and auditable.

"As organizations adopt more collaborative and distributed ways of working, security has to adapt without surrendering authority," added Lurey. "This launch reflects Keeper's long-term view of access governance as a wider platform capability, not a point integration."

The Keeper Slack integration is now available to Keeper customers. For more information, visit KeeperSecurity.com .

Keeper Security is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity software companies that protects thousands of organizations and millions of people in over 150 countries. Keeper is a pioneer of zero-knowledge and zero-trust security built for any IT environment. Its core offering, KeeperPAM®, is an AI-enabled, cloud-native platform that protects all users, devices and infrastructure from cyber attacks. Recognized for its innovation in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management (PAM), Keeper secures passwords and passkeys, infrastructure secrets, remote connections and endpoints with role-based enforcement policies, least privilege and just-in-time access. Learn why Keeper is trusted by leading organizations to defend against modern adversaries at KeeperSecurity.com .

