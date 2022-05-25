Keeper Security Awarded Master Service Agreement from The Quilt to Provide Enterprise-Grade Password Security to the Public Sector

New Cooperative Purchasing Partnership Makes Keeper's Enterprise Password Management (EPM) Platform and Related Cybersecurity Solutions Providers Available to Thousands of Educational Institutions and Non-Profits.

CHICAGO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, secrets, and connections, has joined Carahsoft Technology's Master Service Agreement with The Quilt, Inc. to provide the Keeper enterprise password management (EPM) platform and identity management solutions to education and nonprofit organizations.

This new agreement makes Keeper available to U.S. educational and research institutions at pre-negotiated rates and terms in order to streamline procurement and adoption of critical cybersecurity for every member of an organization. The agreement through Carahsoft Technology is effective through May 02, 2025 contract number: MSA05012019-F.

"Schools and research facilities are being hit hard by data breaches and ransomware attacks, and the costs of remediating these attacks are staggering," notes Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-Founder of Keeper Security. "We are excited to partner with The Quilt and make it easier and more affordable for educational and research institutions to get the most advanced protection against the number-one cause of cyberattacks: stolen and compromised passwords."

Keeper EPM will enable educational and research institutions to monitor and control password use across the entire organization, both remote and on-prem, and set up and enforce security policies such as multi-factor authentication (MFA), password strength, no password reuse, role-based access controls (RBAC) and least-privilege access.

The Keeper zero trust, zero-knowledge security model utilizes multiple layers of FIPS 140-2 validated AES 256-bit encryption, PBKDF2, plus Elliptic Curve (ECC secp256r1) keys to ensure the protection of credentials, passwords, and other confidential information stored in the vault. Keeper integrates out of the box with an organization's identity stack and complements SSO technologies to ensure every user on every device is always protected. The system provides custom reports, security audits, compliance reports and SIEM integration.

The Quilt, a non-profit coalition of 38 regional research and education networks across the U.S., leverages the collective purchasing power of its membership and their authorized member institutions to cost-effectively purchase best-in-breed networking technology and services. Participating member institutions benefit from special discounted pricing, a simplified procurement process, and Keeper Security's experience as a cybersecurity leader.

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security, Inc. ("Keeper") is transforming the way organizations and individuals protect their credentials, secrets, connections and sensitive digital assets to significantly reduce the risks of identity security-related cyberattacks while gaining visibility and control. Keeper is the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security cloud services trusted by millions of people and thousands of organizations for password management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote infrastructure access and encrypted messaging.

Keeper's products are the highest-rated in the industry across G2, Trustpilot, PCMag and U.S. News & World Report. For the last several years, Keeper has received several InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine for its cybersecurity enterprise software. Keeper is SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certified and FIPS 140-2 validated and Keeper is the only enterprise password management solution listed on the FedRAMP marketplace. Keeper is backed by Insight Partners, a leading venture capital and private equity firm with $90b AUM.

About The Quilt, Inc.

The Quilt is the national coalition of non-profit U.S. regional research and education networks representing 43 networks across the country. Members of The Quilt provide advanced network services and applications to over 900 universities and thousands of other educational and community anchor institutions. Through the collaborative forum of The Quilt, member organizations have access to a broader set of expertise and knowledge than any single organization working on its own. Only through working together do we collectively advance our common public service mission.

