Keeper Security Bolsters Federal Leadership to Advance Government Cybersecurity Initiatives

New leadership appointments align federal strategy and execution to support Keeper's efforts to secure credentials, access and mission-critical systems

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) software protecting passwords and passkeys, infrastructure secrets, remote connections and endpoints, today announces two new additions to its federal team with the appointment of Shannon Vaughn as Senior Vice President of Federal and Benjamin Parrish, Vice President of Federal Operations. Vaughn will lead Keeper's federal business strategy and expansion, while Parrish will oversee the delivery and operational readiness of Keeper's federal initiatives, supporting civilian, defense and intelligence agencies as they modernize identity security to defend against pervasive cyber threats.

Vaughn brings more than two decades of private sector, government and military service, with a career focused on securing sensitive data, modernizing federal technology environments and supporting mission-critical cybersecurity operations. Prior to joining Keeper, Vaughn served as General Manager of Virtru Federal, where he led business development, operations and delivery for the company's federal engagements. During his career, he has held multiple senior leadership roles at high-growth technology companies, including Vice President of Technology, Chief Product Owner and Chief Innovation Officer, and has worked closely with U.S. government customers to deploy secure, scalable solutions.

"Federal agencies are operating in an elevated environment with unprecedented cyber risk. Next-generation privileged access management to enforce zero-trust security is essential," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "Shannon and Ben bring a unique combination of operational military experience, federal technology leadership and a deep understanding of zero-trust security. They know how agencies operate, how threats evolve and how to translate modern security architecture into real mission outcomes. These exceptional additions to our team will be instrumental as we expand Keeper's role in securing the federal government's most critical systems, personnel and warfighters."

Vaughn is a career member of the U.S. Army with more than 20 years of service and currently holds the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Reserves. In addition to his operational leadership, Vaughn is a Non-Resident Fellow with the Asia Program at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, where he contributes research and analysis on the intersection of future technology threats and near-peer adversaries. He has a graduate degree from Georgetown University and undergraduate degrees from the University of North Georgia and the Department of Defense Language Institute.

To support execution across federal programs, Parrish oversees the delivery and operational readiness of Keeper's federal initiatives. Parrish brings extensive experience leading federal operations, software engineering and secure deployments across highly regulated government environments. Prior to joining Keeper, he held senior leadership roles supporting federal customers, where he oversaw cross-functional teams responsible for platform reliability, customer success and large-scale deployments.

Parrish is a retired U.S. Army officer with more than 20 years of service across Field Artillery, Aviation and Cyber operations. His experience includes a combat deployment to Iraq and operational support to national cyber mission forces through the Joint Mission Operations Center. He has supported Department of Defense and Intelligence Community missions, including work with the White House Communications Agency, Joint Special Operations Command, Defense Intelligence Agency and National Reconnaissance Office. Benjamin holds a graduate degree in Computer Science from Arizona State University and an undergraduate degree in Computer Science from James Madison University.

In his role at Keeper, Parrish aligns product, engineering, security and customer success teams and works closely with government stakeholders to ensure secure, reliable deployments that meet stringent federal mission, compliance and operational requirements.

"Federal agencies are being asked to modernize faster while defending against increasingly sophisticated, identity-driven attacks," said Shannon Vaughn, Senior Vice President of Federal at Keeper Security. "I joined Keeper because we are focused on what actually produces tangible cyber benefits: controlling who has access to what, with full auditing and reporting – whether for credentials, endpoint or access management. We are going to win by being obsessive about access control that is easy to deploy and hard to break."

These appointments come as federal agencies accelerate adoption of zero-trust architectures and modern privileged access controls in response to escalating credential-based attacks. The FedRAMP Authorized, FIPS 140-3 validated Keeper Security Government Cloud platform secures privileged access across hybrid and cloud environments for federal, state and local government agencies seeking to manage access to critical systems such as servers, web applications and databases.

Keeper Security is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity software companies that protects thousands of organizations and millions of people in over 150 countries. Keeper is a pioneer of zero-knowledge and zero-trust security built for any IT environment. Its core offering, KeeperPAM®, is an AI-enabled, cloud-native platform that protects all users, devices and infrastructure from cyber attacks. Recognized for its innovation in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management (PAM), Keeper secures passwords and passkeys, infrastructure secrets, remote connections and endpoints with role-based enforcement policies, least privilege and just-in-time access.

