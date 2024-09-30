Keeper Security Calls for Action: Cybersecurity Action Month Kicks Off With the Importance of Strong Passwords

Keeper is urging individuals and organizations to recognize Cybersecurity Action Month by focusing on strong password creation and utilizing a password manager to protect sensitive information

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Cybersecurity Awareness Month gets underway, Keeper Security is calling for more than just awareness. It's time to move from knowing the risks to taking decisive action that can prevent cyber attacks. While awareness is crucial, it's not enough to protect sensitive information from evolving cyber threats, which is why Keeper, the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged access, secrets and remote connections, today announces the launch of Cybersecurity Awareness Action Month. The first step toward real protection? Strong, unique passwords and a reliable password manager to help safeguard them.

Keeper is going beyond raising awareness this October by challenging individuals and organizations to take immediate, actionable steps to secure their digital lives. Each week, Keeper will announce a new action that individuals and businesses can take to strengthen their online security, starting with one of the most critical aspects of cybersecurity: password security. Weak, reused passwords remain a critical vulnerability and are among the easiest entry points for hackers. Strong passwords are the first line of cyber defense, and creating them has never been easier – or more essential.

"Our goal for Cybersecurity Action Month is to move beyond awareness and empower individuals and businesses to take real, impactful actions to protect their accounts and data," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder, Keeper Security. "Strong passwords and the use of a password manager are the foundation of a secure digital life, and it's time for everyone to prioritize these steps."

A strong password should be at least 16 characters long, contain a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and special characters, and avoid containing easily guessed information like your name, city or pet's name. It's these simple but effective measures that can prevent unauthorized access, data breaches and the painful aftermath of identity theft. However, remembering these complex passwords can be challenging, which is where a password manager comes in.

A password manager simplifies the process of generating and managing unique, strong passwords for each account. By securely storing passwords in an end-to-end encrypted vault, a password manager like Keeper not only makes it easier to log in to accounts but also ensures that sensitive information remains out of reach of cybercriminals.

When selecting a password manager, it's crucial to prioritize providers with transparent security architecture and zero-knowledge, zero-trust infrastructure. Certifications such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, 27017 and 27018, as well as FedRAMP Authorization, are key indicators of a provider's commitment to security. Keeper, with the longest-standing ISO 27001 certification in the industry and a zero-knowledge security architecture, exemplifies this standard. It offers the highest level of security for storing and sharing credentials, and users retain exclusive control over their data, ensuring that no one – not even Keeper employees – can access a user's passwords.

This Cybersecurity Awareness Action Month, it's time to move from awareness to action. Accounts must be protected with strong, unique passwords, and everyone should utilize a password management tool to combat the growing tide of cyber threats.

Follow Keeper Security throughout the month of October for each week's action item and resources to fortify your digital life.

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for people and organizations globally. Keeper's intuitive solutions are built with end-to-end encryption to protect every user, on every device, in every location. Our zero-trust privileged access management platform deploys in minutes and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by millions of individuals and thousands of organizations, Keeper is the leader for password, passkey and secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging. Learn how our zero-trust and zero-knowledge solutions defend against cyber threats at KeeperSecurity.com .

Learn more: KeeperSecurity.com

Follow Keeper: Facebook Instagram LinkedIn X YouTube TikTok

Media Contact

Katherine Benfield

ICR-Lumina for Keeper Security

[email protected]

SOURCE Keeper Security