Keeper Security Launches Enterprise-Grade Approval Governance and Real-Time Visibility for Endpoint Privilege Management

New enhancements strengthen approval workflows, audit enforcement and operational control across Windows, macOS and Linux

CHICAGO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security, the leading zero-trust and zero-knowledge identity security and Privileged Access Management (PAM) platform, today announces new enterprise governance capabilities for Endpoint Privilege Manager (EPM), advancing the platform to meet the operational and compliance requirements of large, distributed organizations. As endpoint privilege management matures, enterprise buyers increasingly expect structured approval workflows, enforceable expiration controls and clear audit visibility across environments. Keeper's latest enhancements bring this level of governance to Endpoint Privilege Manager, strengthening centralized control while preserving the platform's patented zero-trust security architecture.

Keeper EPM helps organizations enforce least privilege through policy-driven, temporary elevation while maintaining Keeper's zero-trust and zero-knowledge security model. All elevation data remains encrypted locally and accessible only to authorized administrators within the Keeper Admin Console.

At the core of the update is a centralized approval framework within the Keeper Admin Console. Elevation requests are now governed globally with role-based approvers, escalation paths and configurable approval windows. Expiration validation and workflow enforcement reduce lingering privileges and improve separation of duties, supporting organizations with formal compliance and regulatory obligations.

Keeper EPM now includes enhanced real-time visibility into privilege elevation activity. Administrators can monitor requests as they occur, with clearer status distinctions and expanded audit logging supported by correlation identifiers. These improvements strengthen operational clarity and investigative traceability without adding friction for end users.

The release further reinforces service integrity through automated monitoring capabilities that help ensure continuous enforcement across managed endpoints. Combined with more granular policy targeting, organizations gain tighter control over how privileges are granted and monitored across Windows, macOS and Linux systems. By helping organizations ensure that administrative privileges are granted intentionally, limited in time and fully visible to security teams, Keeper EPM reduces the risk of misuse while making it easier for administrators to track and manage elevated access across all endpoints.

"Privilege management is most effective when governance is built into every elevation," said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "Security teams need structured approval paths, strict time controls and immediate visibility into what's happening across their endpoints. The enhancements to Keeper Endpoint Privilege Manager strengthen that control layer. Elevation becomes deliberate, bounded and fully auditable. That's how you reduce standing privilege and operate confidently at enterprise scale."

Keeper EPM is a governance-ready solution for enterprises seeking both least-privilege enforcement and operational accountability within a unified PAM platform. For more information or to request a demo, visit KeeperSecurity.com.

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity software companies that protects thousands of organizations and millions of people in over 150 countries. Keeper is a pioneer of zero-knowledge and zero-trust security built for any IT environment. Its core offering, KeeperPAM®, is an AI-enabled, cloud-native platform that protects all users, devices and infrastructure from cyber attacks. Recognized for its innovation in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management (PAM), Keeper secures passwords and passkeys, infrastructure secrets, remote connections and endpoints with role-based enforcement policies, least privilege and just-in-time access. Learn why Keeper is trusted by leading organizations to defend against modern adversaries at KeeperSecurity.com.

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Media Contact

Katherine Benfield

ICR for Keeper Security

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SOURCE Keeper Security