Keeper Security Launches Zero-Knowledge Remote Browser Isolation in Keeper Connection Manager

CHICAGO, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged access, secrets and remote connections, today introduces Remote Browser Isolation , a new component of Keeper Connection Manager. Remote Browser Isolation provides users with secure access to web-based assets such as internal web applications and cloud applications – using any standard web browser.

Keeper Connection Manager offers teams instant access to RDP, SSH, databases, web apps and Kubernetes endpoints through a secure web browser. Built by the team who created Apache Guacamole, Keeper is deployed as a container to any environment for seamless and secure access without the need for a VPN.

With its latest update, Keeper Connection Manager now supports launching web sessions directly within the connection manager interface through the use of Remote Browser Isolation technology. Just like any other Keeper Connection Manager connection type, these sessions can be shared in real time, recorded and audited.

Keeper's Remote Browser Isolation can securely and automatically inject credentials, submit forms and control the target web application without ever sending the credentials to the user's device. Keeper is compatible with any desktop and mobile web browser including Chrome, Edge, Safari, Opera, Firefox and Brave.

"Typically, organizations need to use VPNs or cloud-based Zero-Trust Network Access (ZTNA) products to provide access to internal web applications or cloud-based apps," said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "With this latest capability, organizations can now deploy a simple Keeper Connection Manager container to any on-premises or cloud environment and provide their users and contractors with secure remote access to web resources. The user experience is so seamless users don't even realize they are in a virtualized browser."

Since Keeper Connection Manager is deployed as a container to any environment, the customer is in complete control over the network traffic and the remote browser isolation runtime environment. The entire process is zero knowledge and never transacts over any third-party network.

In addition to the benefits of securing access to web-based applications, Keeper's Remote Browser Isolation feature provides an extra layer of protection against cyber threats associated with malicious websites. The website never executes locally on the user's device, so the user is immune to many different attack vectors such as reflected cross-site scripting vulnerabilities, cross-site request forgery and API abuse.

Administrators can control which web applications can be accessed through the connection manager, with the ability to allow and deny specific websites and domains. Keeper integrates with OIDC and SAML 2.0 to securely authenticate users and control access to the target web session, even if the application doesn't support SSO. Several methods of Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) are available, and for government users, CAC/PIV can be used to authenticate.

Remote Browser Isolation is the latest enhancement to KeeperPAM, Keeper's easy-to-use and scalable PAM solution that transforms the way organizations of all sizes can protect themselves against cyber attacks in a world of distributed workforces and multi-cloud computing. Keeper Security Government Cloud password manager and privileged access manager is FedRAMP Authorized and StateRAMP Authorized, and maintains the Keeper Security zero-trust security framework alongside a zero-knowledge security architecture, so users have complete knowledge, management and control over their credentials and encryption keys.

Discover how Keeper's Remote Browser Isolation solution is poised to revolutionize the way businesses safeguard sensitive data while ensuring uninterrupted productivity.

