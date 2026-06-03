Keeper Security Modernizes Identity Security for DrillDocs' Global Offshore Operations

Energy technology leader utilizes KeeperPAM to secure 24/7 engineering workflows and eliminate credential risks across a distributed, BYOD workforce

CHICAGO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security, the leading zero-trust and zero-knowledge identity security and Privileged Access Management (PAM) platform, today releases a new case study with DrillDocs, a technology startup delivering computer vision software for the offshore oil and gas industry. The case study documents how DrillDocs deployed KeeperPAM to secure privileged access across a globally distributed workforce, including third-party engineering partners supporting production systems around the clock from personal devices.

DrillDocs had already built a strong foundation for secure DevOps workflows using Keeper Secrets Manager. During automated deployments, credentials were programmatically retrieved and injected directly into memory, ensuring they were never stored in plaintext on production systems.

That approach worked well for machine-to-machine access, but as the company expanded internationally and introduced an external engineering services firm to provide around-the-clock production support, its security needs evolved. Managing interactive privileged sessions across a distributed mix of internal engineers and third-party partners operating on personal devices required a comprehensive identity security solution. Leadership needed greater visibility into privileged activity, tighter controls over access provisioning and revocation and a platform that could scale securely alongside its global operations.

"We were getting worried about how to best manage security when work is done from personal machines," said Francois Ruel, Co-founder and Chief Science Officer of DrillDocs. "We trust our partners, but we needed to switch to a trust-but-verify culture."

Recognized in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management, KeeperPAM is the modern AI-enabled, cloud-native PAM platform that unifies password management, secrets management, privileged session management and endpoint privilege management in a single zero-trust, zero-knowledge architecture. Engineers and external partners connect to production systems through secure, browser-based sessions with no VPN required and no credentials exposed. Access is scoped by role, every session is recorded and auditable, and provisioning or revocation happens in seconds.

For DrillDocs, full deployment was quick and simple, replacing informal access processes with a security posture that matched the scale and risk profile of its operations within a single onboarding session.

"The day we decided to start our trial, we were able to get everything set up in a two-hour session. From there, we started using Keeper right away," said Ruel.

"The security problem DrillDocs solved is not unique to offshore drilling," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "Any organization extending privileged access to external partners, multi-cloud environments or a distributed workforce faces the same exposure. Implicit trust is not a security model. KeeperPAM enforces verified, session-level access control from day one across all human and non-human identities – and in the case of DrillDocs was implemented at scale."

The full case study, including how DrillDocs structured access across internal and external teams and built the audit foundation needed to support SOC 2 compliance, is available now.

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is the leading zero-trust and zero-knowledge identity security solution, trusted by millions of people and thousands of organizations globally. KeeperPAM® is Keeper's privileged access management platform that unifies password and passkey management, secrets management, privileged session management and endpoint privilege management in a single cloud-native platform, protected with quantum-resistant encryption. KeeperAI delivers real-time, AI-native threat detection across every privileged session. As AI agents proliferate and identity becomes the defining attack surface, Keeper governs access for humans, machines, non-human identities and AI agents, serving as the unified control plane for access, compliance and visibility across the enterprise. For more information, visit KeeperSecurity.com.

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Katherine Benfield

ICR for Keeper Security

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SOURCE Keeper Security