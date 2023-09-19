Keeper Security Named a Market Leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM) by Enterprise Management Associates

KeeperPAM praised for ease of deployment, wide range of integrations, security certifications and low cost, as well as secrets and password management

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , a provider of cloud-based zero-trust and zero-knowledge next-gen privileged access management (PAM)– delivering password, secrets and privileged connection management within one unified platform– has been identified as a leading PAM provider for its product strength and cost-efficiency. The recognition comes from analyst firm Enterprise Management Associates® (EMA™) in its latest research report: EMA Radar™ for Privileged Access Management.

EMA provides an unbiased view of the market landscape, ensuring organizations of all sizes can understand the benefits and drawbacks of cybersecurity solutions. According to EMA research, 79% of organizations consider PAM to be very important or critical to their business operations, while Keeper's research found 91% of IT leaders said their PAM solution gives them more control over privileged user activity. The EMA PAM Radar compares the product strengths and cost-efficiencies of these imperative cybersecurity solutions which define, control and manage access to an organization's most sensitive accounts, systems and applications.

"The EMA Radar distinguishes Keeper as a 'Value Leader' that delivers strong products and platform architectures for a comparatively low total cost of ownership," said Steve Brasen, EMA Research Director for Endpoint and Identify Management. "EMA's evaluation of the PAM market space also finds that Keeper Security provides the most comprehensive and easy-to-use methods for securely sharing privileged passwords-- a critical first line of defense for any cybersecurity strategy," Brasen added.

The EMA Radar highlights Keeper's success in providing an easy-to-deploy platform with broad functionality including password management, dark web monitoring, secure file and secrets storage, compliance reporting, alerting, session monitoring and secure messaging. As a cloud-hosted SaaS solution, the report notes that KeeperPAM requires no on-premises infrastructure deployments, and because it's agentless and clientless, no additional software is needed. KeeperPAM was also recognized with the 'Special Award for Best Password Sharing.'

"Keeper is proud to be distinguished by EMA as a market leader in privileged access management," said Darren Guccione, CEO of Keeper Security. "KeeperPAM was designed with a zero-trust and zero-knowledge security architecture to enable organizations to achieve complete visibility, security, control and reporting across every privileged user on every device in their organization. This recognition further solidifies that we are successfully addressing the needs of the dynamic cybersecurity market as devastating cyberattacks threaten businesses and individuals alike."

The KeeperPAM platform consolidates enterprise-grade password management, secrets management and privileged connection management into one unified SaaS platform. KeeperPAM works out of the box with password rotation, passwordless authentication, SSO, SIEM, SDK, MFA and CI/CD applications. Keeper's patented PAM solution natively includes advanced functionality for enabling administrators to securely share privileged account passwords for individuals and groups – including root and administrator accounts – without exposing clear text credentials. Keeper performs security audits on password strength and reuse in the end-user's vault and BreachWatch provides a dark web scan to identify compromised credentials.

Keeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for organizations around the world with next-generation privileged access management. Keeper's zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity solutions are FedRAMP and StateRAMP Authorized, FIPS 140-2 validated, as well as SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certified. Keeper deploys in minutes, not months, and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by thousands of organizations to protect every user on every device, Keeper is the industry leader for best-in-class password management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging.

