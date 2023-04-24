Keeper Security Named Winner of Several Coveted Global InfoSec Awards at RSA 2023

Leading zero-trust provider wins three awards in 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSAC 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software, today announced that the company has been recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry's leading electronic information security magazine, as a winner in the following three categories for the 11th Annual Global Infosec Awards at RSA Conference 2023:

Publisher's Choice – Passwordless Authentication

Most Comprehensive – Privileged Access Management (PAM)

Cutting Edge – Zero Trust Security

This accomplishment across a variety of categories further illustrates Keeper's position as an industry leader and innovator, as the company transforms the way organizations of all sizes secure their passwords, secrets and confidential information, and protect their digital assets to help mitigate the risk of password-related data breaches and cyberthreats. Keeper's easy-to-use cybersecurity platform is built on a foundation of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security to protect every user on every device, while meeting the most stringent government security and compliance requirements.

"This recognition across multiple categories is a tremendous achievement for our team at Keeper," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "We're thrilled to share such an accomplishment, which only further highlights Keeper's commitment to provide best-in-class cybersecurity solutions for unmatched visibility, security and control over an organization's most important assets."

"Keeper Security embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine, "Understanding tomorrow's threats, today; providing a cost-effective solution; and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk to get one step ahead of the next breach."

This news comes on the heels of Keeper Security's recent launch of a sleek new user interface with a more friendlier and intuitive experience, offering enhanced clarity and searchability for users to enjoy.

Visit Keeper Security at RSA

To learn more about Keeper Security's award-winning zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity solutions for password, secret, connection, and privileged access management, visit Keeper at Booth #1549 at this year's 2023 RSA Conference, located at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA from April 24-27.

