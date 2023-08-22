Keeper Security Parental Practices Report Reveals Insights on Cybersecurity Conversations With Children

News provided by

Keeper Security

22 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET

Addressing the Need for Digital Safety Education and Collaboration in an Increasingly Online World

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security today announces the release of the Keeper Security Parental Practices Report: Conversations on Cybersecurity, which explores parental attitudes, practices and concerns regarding cybersecurity discussions with their children and sheds light on this imperative topic for families. The report reveals that almost one in three (30%) parents have never spoken to their children about cybersecurity. Meanwhile, over two in five parents (41%) who admitted they don't know how to create strong passwords, still give their child access to their mobile phones and almost a third (32%) give them access to their computers.

"In an era marked by digital immersion, parenting responsibilities extend beyond the traditional concerns. As children spend more time online, the discourse around cybersecurity has become a crucial element of modern parenting," said Darren Guccione, CEO of Keeper Security. "This study highlights the need for increased awareness and education on digital safety among parents, as well as the importance that schools play in filling this gap, and perhaps, taking action at an earlier age."

Key Insights

  • Balancing priorities: Among global respondents, 57% reported greater comfort discussing password security than sex education, while 16% felt more at ease with sex education. Notably, almost one in five (19%) expressed discomfort discussing either subject.

  • Parental roles: Despite fathers claiming to be more comfortable than mothers when talking to their kids about cybersecurity, it's mothers who conduct the majority of the cybersecurity discussions, with 56% of parents saying mothers were responsible for cybersecurity talks with their children; and 52% citing dads. A disparity emerged in the US, with 62% attributing this responsibility to mothers.

  • Cybersecurity conversations: Alarmingly, 30% of parents confessed to not addressing cybersecurity with their children at all. Meanwhile, 75% of parents with 12-16-year-olds and 62% with 8-11-year-olds had engaged their children in these discussions. Younger children's internet exposure without cybersecurity guidance raises serious concerns, as 44% own mobile phones and 46% have online gaming accounts.

  • Regional variances: France exhibited the lowest rate of cybersecurity discussions at 34%, contrasting with Germany's 73% engagement. In the UK, schools were most relied upon (40%) to educate children on cybersecurity, while the US depended the least on schools (21%).

  • Password security knowledge gap: Only 45% of parents believed their 8-11-year-olds could create strong passwords, while 70% held the same confidence for 12-16-year-olds. Parents with insufficient password security knowledge themselves admitted to granting their children access to their devices, highlighting a potential risk.

  • Digital access: Children's access to digital accounts varied by age, with 73% of 12-16-year-olds owning mobile phones. Of the one in three parents that said their child does not understand how to create a secure password, almost half (48%) have their own phone and their own online gaming accounts (44%).

Conducted in 2023 by Censuswide, the comprehensive survey engaged 4005 parents across diverse backgrounds in the US, UK, France and Germany. The research delved into parental comfort levels and frequency that parents discussed cybersecurity with their children, who is deemed responsible for these conversations, and the digital platforms their children are allowed to access.

To view the full study, please visit: https://www.keepersecurity.com/parental-practices-report/. 

About Keeper Security
Keeper Security is transforming the way people and organizations around the world secure their passwords and passkeys, secrets and confidential information. Keeper's easy-to-use cybersecurity platform is built on a foundation of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security to protect every user on every device. Our solution deploys in minutes and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by millions of individuals and thousands of organizations globally, Keeper is the leader for best-in-class password and passkey management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging. Protect what matters at KeeperSecurity.com.

Media Contact
Christian Morley
[email protected] 

SOURCE Keeper Security

Also from this source

Keeper Security Survey Finds 91% of IT leaders Are Better Protected With Privileged Access Management, but Seek Affordable Solutions Amid Economic Downturn

Introducing the Keeper Influencer Program: Empowering Cybersecurity Advocates Worldwide

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.