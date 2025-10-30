Keeper Security Research Captures Global Cybersecurity Insights From Practitioners

Real-world feedback from cybersecurity professionals at Infosecurity Europe, Black Hat USA

and it-sa Expo & Congress reveals how identity, AI and zero trust are reshaping modern

defenses

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading cybersecurity provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) software protecting passwords and passkeys, privileged accounts, endpoints, as well as secrets and remote connections, today releases a new insights report, " Identity, AI and Zero Trust: Cybersecurity Perspectives from Infosecurity Europe, Black Hat USA and it-sa ." More than 370 practitioners shared candid insights during three of the cybersecurity industry's most influential conferences — Infosecurity Europe in London, Black Hat USA in Las Vegas and it-sa in Nuremberg — offering a practitioner's view into how security teams are adapting to an increasingly complex threat landscape.

Key Insights from Real Professionals: AI, Identity and Zero Trust

Professionals across the United States, United Kingdom and Germany agreed that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping cybersecurity on both sides of the battlefield. Only 12% of respondents in the UK and 16% in the United States said their organizations are fully prepared to handle AI-enhanced attacks. In Germany, confidence was higher at 28%, but most respondents acknowledged that preparedness remains a work in progress.

Zero trust was universally recognized as critical to a modern defense strategy, yet implementation continues to trail intent. At Infosecurity Europe, 18% of respondents reported fully implemented zero-trust frameworks. That figure rose to 27% at Black Hat USA and 44% at it-sa in Germany, reflecting stronger progress but underscoring that adoption remains uneven across regions.

The data also reinforces identity-based attacks as the leading global concern. Half of UK respondents identified phishing as the top identity-based threat, with 42% reporting deepfakes as the leading threat. In the United States, 45% cited phishing as their greatest risk, followed by 41% who pointed to deepfakes. Concern peaked in Germany, where 61% of respondents identified deepfakes as the most significant identity-based threat.

Across all regions, privileged access controls were found to be inconsistent. In the UK, 43% said Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) is not consistently enforced for privileged accounts. In the U.S., 40% reported the same, while in Germany, half of the respondents said their organizations lack a dedicated PAM solution altogether.

From Awareness to Action

The results reveal that security leaders are aligned on strategy but struggle with execution. Awareness of zero trust, PAM and AI-driven security principles is high, yet complexity, resource constraints and competing priorities continue to delay deployment.

"Identity has become the control point of cybersecurity," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder, Keeper Security. "Our data demonstrates that the disparity between cybersecurity awareness and action is wide, but positive, proactive defense can close this gap. The organizations that lead in zero trust and PAM are not only protecting access but building the foundation for secure, scalable growth in the age of AI."

Keeper's research emphasizes that true resilience now depends on disciplined execution, measurable progress and the responsible use of AI to detect anomalies and manage risk across every access point.

To explore the complete findings, including regional comparisons and practical recommendations, download the full report . To learn more about how KeeperPAM helps organizations secure identity and enforce zero-trust controls, visit keepersecurity.com .

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity software companies that protects thousands of organizations and millions of people in over 150 countries. Keeper is a pioneer of zero-knowledge and zero-trust security built for any IT environment. Its core offering, KeeperPAM®, is an AI-enabled, cloud-native platform that protects all users, devices and infrastructure from cyber attacks. Recognized for its innovation in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management (PAM), Keeper secures passwords and passkeys, infrastructure secrets, remote connections and endpoints with role-based enforcement policies, least privilege and just-in-time access.

