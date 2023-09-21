Keeper Security Unveils Enhanced User Interface and Android Improvements in Latest Update

The update introduces a fresh user interface, as well as enhanced navigation and usability features.

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting credentials, privileged access, secrets and remote connections, today announces a brand new, modern User Interface (UI) for the Keeper Password Manager app for Android. This highly-anticipated release includes improved usability, smart searching and faster sync times. Promoting a sleek new look and intuitive user experience, the updates are designed to make it easier to take advantage of Keeper's powerful password and passkey management features, with enhanced clarity and searchability.

Keeper users on Android will see clean themes with a new default Light Mode and revamped user-selected themes. Additional new features include:

Streamlined Usability: More efficient user workflows reduce the number of clicks necessary to complete a task. Users will discover a new navigation bar that provides quick and easy access to important app screens.

More efficient user workflows reduce the number of clicks necessary to complete a task. Users will discover a new navigation bar that provides quick and easy access to important app screens. Friendlier Interface: Keeper's streamlined UI reduces grid lines and introduces cleaner colors with adjustable panes.

Keeper's streamlined UI reduces grid lines and introduces cleaner colors with adjustable panes. Accessibility and Inclusion: The upgraded UI provides colors, contrast and font/icon sizes compliant with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) standards.

The upgraded UI provides colors, contrast and font/icon sizes compliant with (WCAG) standards. Advanced Search: New, easy-to-use filters enable users to search their Keeper Vaults with the utmost flexibility.

"We're thrilled to introduce these enhancements to our Android app, completing the rollout of our stunning new UI to every Keeper user," said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-Founder of Keeper Security. "This update represents our ongoing commitment to delivering the best possible user experience while maintaining the highest standards of security. With the modernized interface, improved usability and lightning-fast sync times, Keeper Password Manager for Android continues to be a go-to solution for individuals and organizations looking to secure their digital identities."

Keeper has taken an incremental approach to improving the user experience, continuously enhancing the look, feel and usability of its applications, while staying mindful of the importance of familiarity, consistency and the world-class functionality and security that Keeper users are accustomed to. With this update, Keeper's new user experience has now been successfully rolled out across all platforms to include desktop, web browser and iOS. Android users also can look forward to a new dark mode experience coming soon.

The updated Keeper Password Manager app for Android is available for download on the Google Play Store, where Keeper is rated 4.6 out of 5 stars with more than 100k reviews and 10M+ downloads. The app will automatically update for all existing users.

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is transforming the way people and organizations around the world secure their passwords, secrets and confidential information. Keeper's easy-to-use cybersecurity platform is built on a foundation of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security to protect every user on every device. Our solution deploys in minutes and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by millions of individuals and thousands of organizations globally, Keeper is the leader for best-in-class password management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging. Protect what matters at KeeperSecurity.com .

Media Contact: Christian Morley, keepersecurity@luminapr.com

SOURCE Keeper Security