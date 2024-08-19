Keeper Security Urges Enhanced Cybersecurity as Students Return to Class

Escalating cyber threats in education require proactive measures, including robust password management and awareness training

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As students, parents and educators prepare for the new school year, Keeper Security, the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged access, secrets and remote connections, is calling on everyone to prioritize digital safety in the face of growing cyber attacks. With the increasing reliance on technology in education – from online learning platforms to digital assignments – the need for robust cybersecurity measures has never been more critical.

Escalating Cyber Threats in Education

The Verizon 2024 Data Breach Investigations Report reveals a concerning trend: the educational services sector faced 1,780 cyber incidents in 2023, with 1,537 leading to confirmed data disclosures. This marks a dramatic 258% increase in incidents and a 545% rise in data breaches year-over-year, exposing persistent vulnerabilities within the sector.

"Cybersecurity isn't just a corporate concern – it's a fundamental aspect of protecting education and the future of all our children," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder, Keeper Security. "As students and teachers increasingly depend on digital tools in and out of the classroom, ensuring that these environments remain secure is paramount."

Proactive Steps for Digital Safety

Keeper recommends the following proactive measures for students, parents and educators to enhance digital safety:

Use Password Managers: Generate and store strong, unique passwords for all school-related accounts to minimize unauthorized access risks. Regular Software Updates: Keep devices and applications updated with the latest security patches to protect against known vulnerabilities. Comprehensive Education and Training: Students and staff should be trained to recognize phishing and other social engineering scams, and report suspicious activity promptly. Secure Networks: Protect school and home Wi-Fi networks with strong passwords and encryption to prevent unauthorized access.

Enhancing Cybersecurity With Keeper

Keeper provides essential tools to combat these threats and enhance digital safety. Keeper Password Manager enables students, parents, teachers and administrators to create and securely store strong, unique passwords and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) codes for every account. The platform also identifies weak or reused passwords and facilitates secure password sharing between teachers and students, and among family members or faculty. Integrating Keeper into daily practices empowers users to significantly enhance their online security.

Parents must discuss cybersecurity with their children and adopt proactive measures, including robust security software and strong passwords. Schools should review and strengthen their cybersecurity policies wherever possible and ensure comprehensive training is available to effectively detect and respond to potential threats.

