Keeping It Clean with OtterBox This School Year

Keep that smartphone covered with built-in antimicrobial protection with Defender Series Pro and Amplify Glass. 2 Defender Series Pro provides advanced defense for your device with a silver-based antimicrobial additive that helps inhibit microbial growth and defend the case exterior against many common bacteria. 2

For the 360-effect, add a Amplify Glass with antimicrobial technology. Amplify Glass incorporates the first EPA-registered antimicrobial glass and will help keep your screen safe from damage with 5X anti-scratch and shatter resistance.3 Both Defender Series Pro and Amplify Glass with antimicrobial technology work 24/7/365 to reduce surface bacteria on your device with a technology that will last the lifetime of the product.

OtterBox now proudly offers PhoneSoap UV Light Sanitizers, available on otterbox.com. PhoneSoap employs a proprietary design to harness UV-C light, quickly killing 99.99% of household germs on every surface of your device.4 Available in PhoneSoap 3, PhoneSoap Pro, PhoneSoap Go and HomeSoap models, smartphones and other household items can be virtually germ-free in as little as five minutes. PhoneSoap 3 is available now, with PhoneSoap Pro, PhoneSoap Go and HomeSoap coming soon to otterbox.com.

For those looking for a low-tech, yet highly effective way to clean a device, OtterBox Mobile Device Care Kits are perfectly portable. The fun reusable tin is filled with all the items you need to keep your device so fresh and so clean: Nine 70% alcohol cleaning wipes; three screen and port brushes; a micro-fiber cloth; plus a bonus sticker.

All of these clean-centric products are available now on otterbox.com.

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.1

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to effect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit https://www.otterbox.com/.

