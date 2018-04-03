Keeping It Real: GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All Campaign Taps Nine Real Women

Those featured in the campaign were hand-selected by Gabi during the brands first open casting call in February that drew over 500 ambitous, optimistic, and confident ladies from around the world. This offered a way for these women to express pride and confidence in their bodies – in a medium they've never had the opportunity to do. Each woman represents one of the nine sizes available within the collection – 10 to 26.

"I am constantly motivated and inspired by my followers. Their support means the world to me and to have so many people come out for this casting call was truly a mind-blowing experience," says GabiFresh. "This collection is all about bringing to life the fun, flirty, playful spirit of summer. These nine women had no problem showing that side of themselves! My hope is that this campaign, featuring such a beautifully diverse group, will encourage others to feel confident and have fun in a swimsuit, regardless of their race, size or shape."

Featuring bright colors and bold tropical prints, the new collection embodies the playfulness of summer, living in the moment and most importantly, having fun. The suits vary - from Gabi's signature wrap bikini with strategic cut outs and underwire bust support - to thigh-high slit skirts and cover-up dresses, perfect for both on or off the beach.

GabiFresh for Swimsuits For All's Summer 2018 collection is now available to purchase at www.swimsuitsforall.com. The 10-piece collection includes a whimsical pineapple print bikini, a bold stripe and bright yellow ruffled top two-piece, and a sexy cut out silver one-piece. Sizing ranges from 10 DD – 24DD, 16EF – 24EF, 16 GH – 24 GH, with select styles up to size 26. The line retails for up to $150.

About Swimsuits For All

Swimsuits For All believes that summer is more than a season; it's a feeling. Embodying a 74-degree state of mind all year long, they provide beautiful swimsuits in sizes 4-34 for every swim adventure. As the online swimwear leader since 2005, Swimsuits For All is known for swimsuits with superior construction, expert fit and innovative designs. Additionally, they carry a line of chlorine resistant swimsuits and workout wear that retains its shape and fabric quality for extra pool time. Through perfect-fitting swimwear catered to every body, Swimsuits For All inspires women of all ages, shapes and sizes to be confident and carefree in the swim they're in. For more information, visit swimsuitsforall.com or Instagram.

About FULLBEAUTY Brands

FULLBEAUTY Brands Inc. is the fashion authority for plus size women and men seeking fashion inspiration, style advice, and clothing tailored to their individual needs. Proprietary brands under the FULLBEAUTY Brands Inc. umbrella include: Woman Within®, Roaman's®, Jessica London®, Swimsuits For All®, KingSize®, BrylaneHome®, and fullbeauty.com®, an online marketplace that offers a curated collection of countless brands and thousands of products, serving as the premier fashion and lifestyle destination for women in sizes 12 +.

CONTACT: swimsuitsforall@turnerpr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keeping-it-real-gabifresh-x-swimsuits-for-all-campaign-taps-nine-real-women-300623194.html

SOURCE Swimsuits For All

Related Links

http://www.swimsuitsforall.com

