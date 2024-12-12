Keepit Positioned as the Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™ for Cloud Data Protection for SaaS Applications by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Software Engineering Intelligence Platform vendors.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group has named Keepit as a technology leader in their 2024 SPARK Matrix™ analysis of the Cloud Data Protection for SaaS Applications market.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK Matrix™ delivers strategic insights that help users assess provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

Keepit was chosen as a leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™: Cloud Data Protection for SaaS Applications for its excellence in providing comprehensive protection for sensitive information across SaaS environments, with robust solutions for data backup, encryption, and recovery.

QKS Group defines Cloud Data Protection for SaaS applications as a software effectively managing and safeguarding organizations' critical SaaS applications, endpoints, and hybrid cloud environments against data loss risks, data corruption, accidental deletion, and malicious attacks. This software ensures complete cloud-based data backup and recovery, serving as a safety net and minimizing disruptions caused by data loss or corruption. These solutions also include data compliance, privacy measures, and data security controls to protect against unauthorized access. It enables businesses to secure their data, ensure rapid restoration, and maintain compliance with regulatory requirements, minimizing operational downtime and data loss across applications and environments.

According to Tanuj Paulose, an analyst at QKS Group, "Keepit provides a comprehensive backup and recovery solution that prioritizes data integrity and security through its vendor-independent, tamper-proof, and air-gapped cloud infrastructure, ensuring data immutability and secure storage. Leveraging global data centers, a multi-data storage strategy, advanced encryption, seamless integrations, and granular data management, it serves as a trusted partner for organizations aiming to meet their data security and compliance requirements. By delivering actionable insights and robust compliance features, Keepit effectively addresses critical data protection challenges, helping enterprises maintain resilience and confidence in their SaaS environments."

"Keepit was purpose-built to secure cloud data. By ensuring business critical data is easily recoverable, companies are better equipped to continue day-to-day operations, even after cyberattacks or SaaS vendor downtime. Our independent cloud ensures data can be stored separately from primary data, and in the legislative region of choice, always guaranteeing compliance with local regulations. Keepit is proud to be selected as a leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™ for Cloud Data Protection for SaaS Applications," says Michael Amsinck, CPO at Keepit.

Cloud data protection for SaaS applications has evolved to incorporate advanced strategies for safeguarding data integrity and availability. Previously, data protection was rudimentary, often limited to basic encryption and minimal backup capabilities offered by SaaS vendors, which left users with little control over their data's security. This resulted in vulnerabilities related to data recovery, compliance, and access controls. Modern solutions now include robust encryption protocols, automated backups, and sophisticated threat detection systems, providing enhanced visibility and control for users. Further advancements involve leveraging AI and machine learning for predictive threat analysis and automated response mechanisms, ensuring proactive protection. These enhancements are vital for reducing risks, adhering to regulatory standards, and maintaining business continuity as data management demands increase and the threat landscape grows more complex.

About Keepit:

Keepit provides a next-level SaaS data protection platform purpose-built for the cloud. Securing data in a vendor-independent cloud safeguards essential business applications, boosts cyber resilience, and future-proofs data protection.

Unique, separate, and immutable data storage with no sub-processors ensures compliance with local regulations and mitigates the impact of ransomware while guaranteeing continuous data access, business continuity, and fast and effective disaster recovery.

Headquartered in Copenhagen with offices and data centers worldwide, over ten thousand companies trust Keepit for its ease of use and effortless backup and recovery of cloud data.

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

