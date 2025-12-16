Keesler Federal Recognized on Newsweek's list of Best Regional Credit Unions for Third Consecutive Year

BILOXI, Miss., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Keesler Federal Credit Union once again is being recognized by Newsweek as one of the nation's best regional credit unions.

Third Year Winner

A recently released study of America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions for 2026 conducted by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights determined the top 500 credit unions and banks in the nation after an examination of 4,800 financial institutions nationwide capturing customer touchpoints across 12 categories. The study considered profitability, financial relevance, risk exposure to financial uncertainties and the general health and stability of each financial institution.

The analysis was further supported by a nationwide examination of more than 845,000 reviews of regional banks and credit unions, 340,000 personal surveys and 2.3 million social media reviews and over 80 million app store reviews from Apple and Google Play. A rating of one to five stars was then awarded to each institution on the list of the best credit unions and banks. Keesler Federal received 4.5 stars in the study and is the only credit union in Mississippi to be recognized on the list, and one of only four from Louisiana selected.

Andy Swoger, President and CEO of Keesler Federal said the ranking and recognition is gratifying for everyone at Keesler Federal and affirms each team member's commitment to excellence and extraordinary member service.

"Our success is a direct result our business model which always puts our members first," Swoger said. "Our brand is built on delivering extraordinary service to our members that goes above and beyond expectations."

The national recognition comes at an exciting time for Keesler Federal which is finalizing its merger Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union of Metairie, Louisiana – the largest credit union merger in Louisiana and Mississippi history. The merger will add an additional 14 branch locations in the greater New Orleans region and will expand Keesler Federal to 55 total branch locations stretching across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. With the merger, Keesler Federal now has assets of $5 billion, and 900 employees to serve its 370,000 members.

About Keesler Federal

Established in 1947 in Biloxi, Keesler Federal is the largest credit union headquartered in Mississippi, with more than 370,000 members and $5 billion in assets. Named by Newsweek in 2025 as one of the best credit unions in America, the not-for-profit cooperative has 55 branches in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the UK. Keesler Federal membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school within its service areas. For more information, visit KFCU.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), LinkedIn and YouTube.

